Property of the Week: Bryn-Y-Mor, Sidmouth
- Credit: Stags
Cotmaton Road, Sidmouth
Guide price: £700,000
Agent: Stags
Agent's tel: 01404 45885
This three-bedroom detached residence, Bryn-Y-Mor, is located in one of Sidmouth's most sought-after residential areas. Sited on the west of the town it is within the foothills of Peak Hill, and the Esplanade, Sidmouth Golf Club and Connaught Gardens are a short walk away.
With no onward chain, this well-presented property occupies an idyllic spot surrounded by mature wood in grounds of around 0.16 acres. There is potential to extend the bungalow to create a much more substantial residence, subject to the necessary consents.
Inside, the property's layout enables spacious and flexible accommodation. It has been well-maintained over the years and is presented to a high standard. The gallery-style kitchen has a modern look and is fitted with a comprehensive range of cream coloured units, topped with solid work surfaces, and comes with integrated appliances.
The nearby sitting/dining room is particularly attractive, enhanced by its open plan layout and access to a high degree of natural light. Two large windows face south and offer beautiful views beyond, including glimpses of the sea. Just off the sitting/dining room, there are three bedrooms arranged currently as two double bedrooms with ensuites and the single bedroom is used as a study.
A showstopper of this property is its lovely landscaped gardens that circle the house. The front garden is filled with mature shrubs and trees, established flower beds, a charming pond with a little bridge and a delightful summer house.
The rear garden is terraced and interspersed with established flowers and shrubs. There's a sunny patio that is perfect for outdoor dining, a large lawn, a decking area and a summer house.
To the front of the property, there is a single garage with light and power.