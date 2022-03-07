The three bedroom dwelling is located in a sought-after area of Sidmouth - Credit: Stags

Cotmaton Road, Sidmouth

Guide price: £700,000

Agent: Stags

Agent's tel: 01404 45885

This three-bedroom detached residence, Bryn-Y-Mor, is located in one of Sidmouth's most sought-after residential areas. Sited on the west of the town it is within the foothills of Peak Hill, and the Esplanade, Sidmouth Golf Club and Connaught Gardens are a short walk away.

The modern kitchen has a galley style layout

With no onward chain, this well-presented property occupies an idyllic spot surrounded by mature wood in grounds of around 0.16 acres. There is potential to extend the bungalow to create a much more substantial residence, subject to the necessary consents.

The sitting and dining rooms have an open plan layout

Inside, the property's layout enables spacious and flexible accommodation. It has been well-maintained over the years and is presented to a high standard. The gallery-style kitchen has a modern look and is fitted with a comprehensive range of cream coloured units, topped with solid work surfaces, and comes with integrated appliances.

The landscaped garden provides an idyllic lush environment

The nearby sitting/dining room is particularly attractive, enhanced by its open plan layout and access to a high degree of natural light. Two large windows face south and offer beautiful views beyond, including glimpses of the sea. Just off the sitting/dining room, there are three bedrooms arranged currently as two double bedrooms with ensuites and the single bedroom is used as a study.

At the top of the garden there's a large lawn and a summer house

A showstopper of this property is its lovely landscaped gardens that circle the house. The front garden is filled with mature shrubs and trees, established flower beds, a charming pond with a little bridge and a delightful summer house.

The rear garden is terraced and interspersed with established flowers and shrubs. There's a sunny patio that is perfect for outdoor dining, a large lawn, a decking area and a summer house.

To the front of the property, there is a single garage with light and power.