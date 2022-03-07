News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Property of the Week: Bryn-Y-Mor, Sidmouth

person

Kirsty Woodgate

Published: 8:00 AM March 7, 2022
Updated: 9:14 AM March 7, 2022
3 bedroom bungalow in top location in Sidmouth

The three bedroom dwelling is located in a sought-after area of Sidmouth - Credit: Stags

Cotmaton Road, Sidmouth
Guide price: £700,000 
Agent:  Stags
Agent's tel: 01404 45885

This three-bedroom detached residence, Bryn-Y-Mor, is located in one of Sidmouth's most sought-after residential areas.  Sited on the west of the town it is within the foothills of Peak Hill, and the Esplanade, Sidmouth Golf Club and Connaught Gardens are a short walk away.

kitchen in 3 bedroom bungalow in top location in Sidmouth

The modern kitchen has a galley style layout - Credit: Stags

With no onward chain, this well-presented property occupies an idyllic spot surrounded by mature wood in grounds of around 0.16 acres. There is potential to extend the bungalow to create a much more substantial residence, subject to the necessary consents.

3 bedroom bungalow in top location in Sidmouth

The sitting and dining rooms have an open plan layout - Credit: Stags

Inside, the property's layout enables spacious and flexible accommodation.  It has been well-maintained over the years and is presented to a high standard.  The gallery-style kitchen has a modern look and is fitted with a comprehensive range of cream coloured units, topped with solid work surfaces, and comes with integrated appliances.

Lovely garden in 3 bedroom bungalow in top location in Sidmouth

The landscaped garden provides an idyllic lush environment - Credit: Stags

The nearby sitting/dining room is particularly attractive, enhanced by its open plan layout and access to a high degree of natural light. Two large windows face south and offer beautiful views beyond, including glimpses of the sea.  Just off the sitting/dining room, there are three bedrooms arranged currently as two double bedrooms with ensuites and the single bedroom is used as a study.

Garden of 3 bedroom bungalow in top location in Sidmouth

At the top of the garden there's a large lawn and a summer house - Credit: Stags

A showstopper of this property is its lovely landscaped gardens that circle the house. The front garden is filled with mature shrubs and trees, established flower beds, a charming pond with a little bridge and a delightful summer house. 

The rear garden is terraced and interspersed with established flowers and shrubs. There's a sunny patio that is perfect for outdoor dining, a large lawn, a decking area and a summer house. 

To the front of the property, there is a single garage with light and power.

