This individual 4-bedroom home is part of a select development in Newton Poppleford - Credit: Stags

Back Lane, Newton Poppleford, Sidmouth

Guide price: £450,000

Agent: Stags

Agent's Tel: 01404 45885

This newly built dwelling, finished at the end of 2021, forms part of a select development of five houses on the edge of the pretty village of Newton Poppleford.

The large living area offers a blank canvas to the buyer - Credit: Stags

Despite being new, the individual home has been tastefully designed to fit in with the existing properties on the street and is perfectly positioned to capture views of the Otter valley.

Inside, the house is a blank canvas fitted with high specification fixtures and fittings, making it easy for its buyer to be creative with the interior design and decorations.

The open plan layout brings in a stylish and modern kitchen - Credit: Stags

Immediately beyond the front door is a bright, light filled open plan living area laid with quality wood-effect tiled flooring that is warm underfoot due to the underfloor heating underneath, while the stylish lights have been supplied by the renowned Amos lighting. This lovely open space is large enough to accommodate the lounge and dining areas. The adjoining kitchen has a fresh, modern and clean look with glossy white units and work surfaces, and fitted appliances.

The kitchen has a clean, modern look to it - Credit: Stags

On the first floor, there are three bedrooms, with the master having a contemporary en-suite shower room. The family bathroom offers a touch of luxury by being fitted with PIR lighting sensors and a movement sensor flush.

The bathroom has high-spec fixtures and fittings - Credit: Stags

At the front of the property there is an attractive limestone and slate patio area enclosed by a curved brick wall on one side offering a degree of privacy. This outdoor space has plenty of scope for adding beds for planting and displaying pots with feature plants and small trees.

To the rear there is a tarmac parking area. The property comes with a 10 year warranty.