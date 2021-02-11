Homeowner’s guide: how to choose the best boiler for your house

Promotion

Published: 12:13 PM February 11, 2021

'A combination boiler is just what you need to keep to your apartment warm and cosy.' - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How to find a boiler that’s a perfect fit for your home.

Dan Howard, contract manager at Fords South West, explains everything you need to know about shopping for a new boiler.

Q: What do I need to consider when shopping for a new boiler?

A: Consider how much hot water you need. This will depend on how many people live in the home, how many bathrooms you have, how often you shower and how much you have the heating on. Do you plan on extending your home or adding another bathroom in the future? Changes like this may require a bigger boiler.

You need a boiler that can cope with your desired usage and fits where you want it to go. Our dedicated project managers can help you answer any questions and recommend which boiler is best for your home.

'Our dedicated contract managers can recommend which boiler system is best for you, to help keep every room in your home toasty.' - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Q: What type of boiler do I need?

A: You can choose from an oil, gas or LPG boiler. Most UK homes have a gas heating system and will need a gas combi (combination), conventional or system boiler.

Combi (combination) boilers heat your water and central heating on demand. They are compact and are the best choice for small homes or flats. I recommend choosing a mid-sized combi boiler or small heat-only boiler for larger properties.

Conventional boilers can provide large quantities of hot water to multiple outlets in your home. They have a hot water storage cylinder and a large cold water feed tank. System boilers are like conventional (heat-only) boilers but don’t need cold water storage.

Q: Which boiler brands do you recommend?

A: Worcester offers a diverse range of boilers to suit your home heating needs. They are the UK’s leading boiler manufacturer and produce high-quality boilers you can depend on.

'Worcester offers a diverse range of boilers to suit your home heating needs.' - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Their latest range of Worcester Lifestyle 8000 boilers are sleek in design and come with a full-colour touchscreen display that makes it easy to diagnose problems and find faults, and a 12-year guarantee.

The Worcester 2000 range is easy-to-use, competitively priced, and comes with a seven-year guarantee. These boilers are ideal for apartments and small to medium-sized homes.

As Worcester Bosch Group diamond-level-accredited installers, we can offer you the best advice on their products, specialist installation knowledge and the relevant experience to care for your boiler.

Q: How can I ensure my boiler is efficient?

A: Our experienced contract managers can help you pick a boiler that’s the right type and size for your home, to improve its efficiency, reduce your home’s CO2 emissions and help you save on your energy bills.

'Most UK homes have a gas heating system and will need a gas combi, conventional or system boiler.' - Credit: Worcester Bosch Group / Fords South West

Q: How can I care for my new boiler?

A: We offer a full home cover service plan to help you keep your new boiler in top condition. Our engineers are Gas Safe qualified and Which? Trusted Trader accredited and can perform health checks on your boiler to ensure it's safe. Service your boiler at least once a year to increase its life expectancy and efficiency.

Q: Who can fit my new boiler and how long will it take?

A: Combi-boiler swaps can take as little as one day, but every job is different. We aim to install your boiler as quickly as possible, with minimum disruption. We’ve continued to provide our services throughout Covid-19 and have taken additional precautions to help keep you, our staff, and the wider community safe.

Q: How can Fords South West help me choose the best boiler for my home?

A: Our dedicated project managers will survey your home and can advise which boiler system is best suited to your requirements. We offer flexible finance options from as little as 0pc to help you cover the cost of your new boiler.

Our in-house heating engineers can help you install, service, repair or replace your boiler and devise a heating care plan for your home.

We’re a long-standing, independent business that has served homes throughout South West of England for over 100 years.

Visit fords.co.uk to find out more or get a quote for your boiler installation.

Contact us on 01395 571000 or email info@fords.co.uk.