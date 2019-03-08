Advanced search

'Everything has changed' - Sidmouth restaurant owner vows to overturn zero food hygiene rating

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 November 2019

The Cinnamon Tree in Sidmouth. Picture: Clarissa Place

The Cinnamon Tree in Sidmouth. Picture: Clarissa Place

Archant

The owner of a long-standing Indian restaurant says 'everything has changed' since it landed a low hygiene rating from inspectors.

An inspector from East Devon District Council's hygiene team visited The Cinnamon Tree on September 4 and rated the curry house 'zero', ordering 'urgent improvements'.

Restaurants, pubs and hotels - as well as cafes, takeaways and other places that sell or serve food - are rated from zero to five on their hygiene standards.

The inspector reported finding black mould on chopping boards, evidence of rats, dirty aprons and that a deep clean is required of the kitchen and food store.

Kazi Ahmed has run the restaurant in Radway Place since it opened in 2006 and said the business has never been rated below a four. He wanted to assure customers changes have been made since the latest rating.

With regards to rats, he said there are none, and that the restaurant has had visits from Rentokill every six weeks since it opened to carry out pest control management.

While carrying out checks, the inspector found there was no hot water and a plumber arrived during the inspection.

Mr Ahmed said the business made changes within days.

He said: "We have never come below a four. It was hard for me. We have never had that low a rating.

"I'm not disagreeing with the report but what I would like to say - it's done. Everything has been done. We are going to apply for a revisit and I hope it will be a four or a five.

"All the chopping boards have been changed. There were cutting marks, you cannot throw them out every week and you are cutting with sharp knifes and we cleaned them."

He said he would be applying to the hygiene team for a revisit.

The inspector's summary found deep cleaning was required due to the condition of the kitchen fridges, walls and floor joints, as well as a hole in the ceiling which needed to be repaired and cleaned.

The inspector found documentation was out of date and 'no evidence' of chefs being instructed in food hygiene and there was no allergen information.

Mr Ahmed said during the inspectors visit new electrical fittings were being installed, which was the cause for the holes in walls and the ceiling. He said certification was up to date in hygiene, fire safety and gas.

Most Read

New owners snap up popular Sidmouth diner

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

New landladies at Sidmouth pub aim to create community hub

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Remain candidates refused to stand down and back Claire Wright

Claire Wright is standing as an Independent Prospective Parlimentary Candidate in the East Devon seat in the 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New owners snap up popular Sidmouth diner

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

New landladies at Sidmouth pub aim to create community hub

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife

Conservatives unveil former BBC journalist as East Devon General Election 2019 candidate

Simon Jupp has been announced as the Conservative Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Remy Osman

Man who died after car went over Sidmouth cliffs formally identified

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3510. Picture: Terry Ife

Remain candidates refused to stand down and back Claire Wright

Claire Wright is standing as an Independent Prospective Parlimentary Candidate in the East Devon seat in the 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Running Club’s Kirsteen in Team GB action at the World Mountain Championships

Sidmouth Running Club's Kirsteen Welch in her Team GB jersey that she wore at the 2019 World Mountain Champiosnhips. Picture: SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Hext goal nets SOHC men’s 1st XI a draw with Isca III

Men's hockey. Picture: Harriet Coley

Tedford stars as SOHC ladies 2nds suffer narrow defeat to Okehampton

Ladies hockey.

Sidmouth Town Reserves face Macron League bottom-of-the-table clash

Beer Albion, Tipton and Otterton Reserves all in home action this Saturday

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2609. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists