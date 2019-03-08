Council gives green light to £1.3million investment in Sidmouth bridges

The current Alma Bridge. Picture: Contributed Archant

More than one million pounds will be injected into replacing two of the Sid Valley’s most vital bridges after projects were green lit by Devon County Council.

Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed

Some £950,000 will be invested into a new ‘state-of-the-art’ Alma Bridge and £325,000 for Skinners Bridge at Fortescue.

The funding was approved by Devon County Council’s cabinet on Wednesday, April 10, after members accepted the recommendations made in the county road highway maintenance capital budget for 2019/2020.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, cabinet member for highways, presented the report to members to update on the delivery on the 2018/19 capital programme and sought the agreement for the upcoming year.

As part of the programme, work will commence on Alma Bridge this summer the week following Sidmouth Folk Festival, with a completion date of March 2020.

Fortescue Bridge. Ref shs 22 18TI 5006. Picture: Terry Ife Fortescue Bridge. Ref shs 22 18TI 5006. Picture: Terry Ife

He told the meeting: “From Sidmouth I certainly welcome the Alma Bridge which has been a long outstanding bridge replacement and also the money there for Skinners Bridge.”

The new look Alma Bridge will include a viewing platform as suggested during public consultation last year.

After the meeting, Cllr Hughes said: “I am delighted to have been able to secure this funding of £1.3m for two very important assets that will play such an important part in the life of the economy and life of the Sid Valley and now look forward to seeing the work commence and completion.

“The new [Skinners] bridge is an important link for the residents and young people of Fortescue to the Byes, Sidmouth College and schools as well as walkers and cyclists.

“It will be built later this summer/autumn following necessary work being carried out by South West Water in the vicinity of the old bridge.

“All we need now is a beach management scheme along with the funding to help reduce the erosion taking place around Pennington Point and secure this asset for future generations.”