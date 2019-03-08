Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Alice is in wonderland after completing book track challenge

PUBLISHED: 06:55 05 August 2019

Alice, 10, with Sidmouth Library's Carol Pentecost after completing her book track award. Picture: Clarissa Place

Alice, 10, with Sidmouth Library's Carol Pentecost after completing her book track award. Picture: Clarissa Place

Archant

Summer reading has paid off for a Sidmouth 10-year-old after she completed the Book Track challenge.

Sidmouth Library presented Alice with her gold award and badge on Friday (August 2).

The 10-year-old has been taking part for four years. Her 100th book was from Ruth Fitzgerald's Emily Sparkes series.

Book Track challenges youngsters to read 100 books and discuss what they thought of each novel with a member of library staff.

Alice said: "I really like coming into the library and seeing everyone. They are really nice. I like mostly adventure books. I do not like reading a book if the blurb is not interesting. I would rather take my time.

"I really enjoyed the last one it was really good. I feel old now as it was four years ago since I started."

Carol Pentecost, Sidmouth Library's supervisor, said: "I'm very proud of Alice. She has come on leaps and bounds since she started.

Most Read

Where can I camp and park during Sidmouth Folk Festival?

Plenty of space for camping.

Craft stalls, food and drink, and the music fair at Sidmouth Folk Festival

Sidmouth Folk Week. Picture: Terry Ife

New botanical cafe opens in Sidmouth

Gill Smee and Shane Hudson have opened The Courtyard. Picture: Clarissa Place

English eccentricity at its best at the Sidmouth Horse Trials

Sidmouth Horse Trials 2018, with winner Malarkey at the centre. Picture: Philippa Davies

Bringing Scotland’s musical talent to Sidmouth Folk Festival

Bros Gillespie. Picture: Sidmouth Folk Festival

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Where can I camp and park during Sidmouth Folk Festival?

Plenty of space for camping.

Craft stalls, food and drink, and the music fair at Sidmouth Folk Festival

Sidmouth Folk Week. Picture: Terry Ife

New botanical cafe opens in Sidmouth

Gill Smee and Shane Hudson have opened The Courtyard. Picture: Clarissa Place

English eccentricity at its best at the Sidmouth Horse Trials

Sidmouth Horse Trials 2018, with winner Malarkey at the centre. Picture: Philippa Davies

Bringing Scotland’s musical talent to Sidmouth Folk Festival

Bros Gillespie. Picture: Sidmouth Folk Festival

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Alice is in wonderland after completing book track challenge

Alice, 10, with Sidmouth Library's Carol Pentecost after completing her book track award. Picture: Clarissa Place

Bringing Scotland’s musical talent to Sidmouth Folk Festival

Bros Gillespie. Picture: Sidmouth Folk Festival

Sidmouth end losing sequence with comfortable success at Torquay

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Craft stalls, food and drink, and the music fair at Sidmouth Folk Festival

Sidmouth Folk Week. Picture: Terry Ife

Grab your partner and head on down to folk festival ceildhs

Whapweazel. Picture: Sidmouth Folk Festival
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists