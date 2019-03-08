Alice is in wonderland after completing book track challenge

Alice, 10, with Sidmouth Library's Carol Pentecost after completing her book track award. Picture: Clarissa Place Archant

Summer reading has paid off for a Sidmouth 10-year-old after she completed the Book Track challenge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth Library presented Alice with her gold award and badge on Friday (August 2).

The 10-year-old has been taking part for four years. Her 100th book was from Ruth Fitzgerald's Emily Sparkes series.

Book Track challenges youngsters to read 100 books and discuss what they thought of each novel with a member of library staff.

Alice said: "I really like coming into the library and seeing everyone. They are really nice. I like mostly adventure books. I do not like reading a book if the blurb is not interesting. I would rather take my time.

"I really enjoyed the last one it was really good. I feel old now as it was four years ago since I started."

Carol Pentecost, Sidmouth Library's supervisor, said: "I'm very proud of Alice. She has come on leaps and bounds since she started.