100 years of bell ringing by Ottery group

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 October 2019

Bellringers gathered to celebrate the big anniversary. Picture: Trevor Hitchcock

Bellringers gathered to celebrate the big anniversary. Picture: Trevor Hitchcock

The bells at Ottery were rung by the young and old alike to celebrate 100 years of bell ringing.

The East Devon branch of the Guild of Devonshire Ringers took place in October 1919.

And on Saturday, October 12, the centenary meeting of the branch took place. Ringers, aged from 11 to over 85, gathered from across the branch at Ottery and from further afield.

A BBC TV cameraman recorded the special ringing before everybody enjoyed a service of thanksgiving and celebration conducted by John White, an Ottery Reader.

Trevor Hitchcock, of the East Devon branch, said: "It was good to see the younger members showing such enthusiasm, the future of the branch and indeed of church bell Ringing generally lies in their hands. The occasion was much enjoyed and we look forward to our art being continued for another 100 years. We would like to thank all the people of Ottery for their welcome."

