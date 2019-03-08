100 youngsters learn water safety techniques with help of Sidmouth Surf Lifesavers

Primary school children learn about water safety. Picture: Sarah Burston Picture: Sarah Burston

Primary school children have been given training to learn how to stay safe in the water and at the beach over the summer holidays.

More than 100 youngsters attended the event organised by Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club as part of its annual water safety schools day.

The two-hour session is held in the last week of the summer term and led by the club's young coaches and lifeguards.

The children were taught about beach and water risks including recognising and avoiding rip tides and basic water rescue techniques.

Dave Manley, head coach and chairman, said: "The club provides this service to the community to help keep the area's young people safe on the beach and in the water. Doing the session just before the summer break up means the information is fresh in the children's minds.

"The knowledge and skills that we give them in a two hour session could potentially save lives as these children go on a beach holiday or if they are just enjoying the coast in East Devon this summer.

Sam Weir, from Sidmouth Primary School, thanked the club for putting on the event and giving the students confidence.