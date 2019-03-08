Advanced search

Digital Decoded

100 youngsters learn water safety techniques with help of Sidmouth Surf Lifesavers

PUBLISHED: 17:15 30 July 2019

Primary school children learn about water safety. Picture: Sarah Burston

Primary school children learn about water safety. Picture: Sarah Burston

Picture: Sarah Burston

Primary school children have been given training to learn how to stay safe in the water and at the beach over the summer holidays.

Primary school children learn about water safety. Picture: Sarah BurstonPrimary school children learn about water safety. Picture: Sarah Burston

More than 100 youngsters attended the event organised by Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club as part of its annual water safety schools day.

The two-hour session is held in the last week of the summer term and led by the club's young coaches and lifeguards.

Primary school children learn about water safety. Picture: Sarah BurstonPrimary school children learn about water safety. Picture: Sarah Burston

The children were taught about beach and water risks including recognising and avoiding rip tides and basic water rescue techniques.

Dave Manley, head coach and chairman, said: "The club provides this service to the community to help keep the area's young people safe on the beach and in the water. Doing the session just before the summer break up means the information is fresh in the children's minds.

Primary school children learn about water safety. Picture: Sarah BurstonPrimary school children learn about water safety. Picture: Sarah Burston

"The knowledge and skills that we give them in a two hour session could potentially save lives as these children go on a beach holiday or if they are just enjoying the coast in East Devon this summer.

Sam Weir, from Sidmouth Primary School, thanked the club for putting on the event and giving the students confidence.

Most Read

Ancient woodland trees damaged by suspected illegal mountain bike trails

Clinton Devon Estates are appealing for information. Picture: Kor Communication

Care home provider among top 1,000 inspirational businesses

Hartford Care Group who run Malden House in Sidmouth have been recognised in the London Stock Exchange's 2019 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain. Picture: Hartford Care

Hundreds of homes have sat empty for more than six months in East Devon

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Business organises beach day to thank lifesaving equipment donors

An appreciation day will be held on August 24 to thank people for crowdfunding for lifesaving beach equipment. Picture: Terry Ife/Clarissa Place

Outstanding care highlighted in Sidmouth care service’s ‘good’ CQC report

Fourways Community Care team members Andrea Steward, manager, Annie Hannant, co-ordinator, Rachel Evans White, registered manager, and carers Gemma Davison and Julie Lovell. Picture: Fourways Community Care

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ancient woodland trees damaged by suspected illegal mountain bike trails

Clinton Devon Estates are appealing for information. Picture: Kor Communication

Care home provider among top 1,000 inspirational businesses

Hartford Care Group who run Malden House in Sidmouth have been recognised in the London Stock Exchange's 2019 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain. Picture: Hartford Care

Hundreds of homes have sat empty for more than six months in East Devon

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Business organises beach day to thank lifesaving equipment donors

An appreciation day will be held on August 24 to thank people for crowdfunding for lifesaving beach equipment. Picture: Terry Ife/Clarissa Place

Outstanding care highlighted in Sidmouth care service’s ‘good’ CQC report

Fourways Community Care team members Andrea Steward, manager, Annie Hannant, co-ordinator, Rachel Evans White, registered manager, and carers Gemma Davison and Julie Lovell. Picture: Fourways Community Care

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Otters back on the winning trail

Picture: Thinkstock

Otter Vale Art Society annual showcase exhibition

Trevor Waugh with his painting of roses. Picture: Otter Vale Art Society

100 youngsters learn water safety techniques with help of Sidmouth Surf Lifesavers

Primary school children learn about water safety. Picture: Sarah Burston

East Devon District Council agrees 2040 target for becoming carbon neutral

A green action plan for becoming carbon neutral is being drawn up. Picture: Getty

Document revealing possible locations for thousands of new homes is delayed

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists