Sidmouth In Bloom prepares for five day secluded garden event

Sidmouth in Bloom's biggest fundraiser will take place from June 27 to July 1. Picture: Lynette Talbot Archant

Garden lovers are being invited to see some of Sidmouth's best secluded gardens as part of a fundraiser to support the town's in bloom group.

The annual event will run from Thursday, June 27, until Monday, July 1, and features 15 beautiful private gardens.

It is Sidmouth in Bloom's major fund raising event with proceeds put towards the payment of plants across the town.

Lynette Talbot, chairman of Sidmouth in Bloom, said: "The open gardens, an important part of the 'In Bloom' heritage which attracts visitors from all over the country. There are 15 beautiful and varied private gardens open this year, with teas served at several gardens. Not all gardens are open on the same day, so buy a ticket and plan your visits over the five days."

Tickets are on sale at the Tourist Information Centre or Paragon Books in the High St and cost £7 for entry to all gardens for adults and free entry for children under 16, or £2 each for a single ticket.

The following properties are open:

June 27 -

Barbara Mence, 2pm to 5.30pm, 'Rowan Bank', 44 Woolbrook Park

Lynette Talbot and Peter Endersby, 11am - 5pm, 'Byes Reach', 26 Coulsdon Road,

Joan Shaw, 11am - 4pm, 'The Granneys', Hillside Road,

John McGregor, 2pm to 5pm,17 Sid Vale Close, Sidford

June 28

Barbara Mence, 2pm to 5.30pm, 'Rowan Bank', 44 Woolbrook Park

Lynette Talbot and Peter Endersby, 11am - 5pm, 'Byes Reach', 26 Coulsdon Road,

Joan Shaw, 11am - 4pm, 'The Granneys', Hillside Road,

John McGregor, 2pm to 5pm,17 Sid Vale Close, Sidford

Nita Grigg, 2.30-5.30pm, 76 Higher Woolbrook Park

Gill Cronk 2 - 5.30pm 4 Deans Mead,

Anne & Ian Skinner, 2.30 - 5pm 1 Hamilton Close

June 29

Barbara Mence, 2pm to 5.30pm, 'Rowan Bank', 44 Woolbrook Park

Joan Shaw, 11am - 4pm, 'The Granneys', Hillside Road,

Nita Grigg, 2.30-5.30pm, 76 Higher Woolbrook Park

Gill Cronk 2 - 5.30pm 4 Deans Mead,

Anne & Ian Skinner, 2.30 - 5pm 1 Hamilton Close

H & I Crackston 11am- 4,30pm, 'Fairpark' Knowle Drive

Di & Robin Fuller, 11am - 4pm"Woodpeckers' Knowle Drive

Jean & John Twibell 11am - 4pm 'Farthingwood Broadway

Rosemary Aldridge, 2 - 5pm 12 Sidlands

M Ward & D 2 - 5pm 15 Sidlands

Jill & Bob Hewitt 2-5pm 14 Sidlands

Sue & John Maynard 2 - 5pm 1 Lodge Orchard

John Richardson 2 - 5pm 3 Lodge Orchard

Veronica Wood 2 - 5pm 'Runnymede' Orchard Close

June 30

Lynette Talbot and Peter Endersby, 11am - 5pm, 'Byes Reach', 26 Coulsdon Road,

Joan Shaw, 11am - 4pm, 'The Granneys', Hillside Road,

John McGregor, 2pm to 5pm,17 Sid Vale Close, Sidford

Gill Cronk 2 - 5.30pm 4 Deans Mead,

H & I Crackston 11am- 4,30pm, 'Fairpark' Knowle Drive

Di & Robin Fuller, 11am - 4pm"Woodpeckers' Knowle Drive

July 1

Barbara Mence, 2pm to 5.30pm, 'Rowan Bank', 44 Woolbrook Park

Lynette Talbot and Peter Endersby, 11am - 5pm, 'Byes Reach', 26 Coulsdon Road,

John McGregor, 2pm to 5pm,17 Sid Vale Close, Sidford

