Dancers enjoy elegant 18th-Century Assembly at Sidholme Hotel during Sidmouth Folk Festival
PUBLISHED: 09:11 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 09 August 2019
Maria McCarthy
Dancing Master Stuart Marsden led the 18th-Century Assembly, featuring English dances from the late 18th and early 19th centuries, in the Music Room at Sidholme hotel on Wednesday, August 7.
Stuart is a very experienced historical dance tutor whose teaching and choreography have been featured in TV programmes such as Poldark and Pride and Prejudice - Having a Ball.
His workshops at Sidmouth Folk festival have been extremely popular.
Stuart was accompanied by Boldwood, a group of talented musicians who played the energetic and joyful music of the period.
It was an enchanting and memorable event.
Dancers welcomed the opportunity to celebrate in such beautiful surroundings.
"I love the dancing and the opportunity to dress up for historical dance events," said Janet Slootweg from County Durham.
"And to do so in such a wonderful room with a stunning chandelier makes the evening even more special."
