Dancers enjoy elegant 18th-Century Assembly at Sidholme Hotel during Sidmouth Folk Festival

Dancers in period costume with leader Stuart Marsden (far right). Picture: Maria McCarthy Maria McCarthy

Dancing Master Stuart Marsden led the 18th-Century Assembly, featuring English dances from the late 18th and early 19th centuries, in the Music Room at Sidholme hotel on Wednesday, August 7.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dancers at the 18th-century Assembly Ball. Picture: Maria McCarthy Dancers at the 18th-century Assembly Ball. Picture: Maria McCarthy

Stuart is a very experienced historical dance tutor whose teaching and choreography have been featured in TV programmes such as Poldark and Pride and Prejudice - Having a Ball.

His workshops at Sidmouth Folk festival have been extremely popular.

Stuart was accompanied by Boldwood, a group of talented musicians who played the energetic and joyful music of the period.

It was an enchanting and memorable event.

A costumed dancer with leader Stuart Marsden and his assistant Caroline. Picture: Maria McCarthy A costumed dancer with leader Stuart Marsden and his assistant Caroline. Picture: Maria McCarthy

Dancers welcomed the opportunity to celebrate in such beautiful surroundings.

"I love the dancing and the opportunity to dress up for historical dance events," said Janet Slootweg from County Durham.

"And to do so in such a wonderful room with a stunning chandelier makes the evening even more special."

MARIA McCARTHY

Dancers. Picture: Maria McCarthy Dancers. Picture: Maria McCarthy