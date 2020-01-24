Nearly 600 Sidmouth parking tickets in 2019, figures show

Nearly 600 parking fines were dished out in Sidmouth last year.

In 2019, a total of 592 parking charge notices were issued in Sidmouth -equivalent to 11 a week.

Across East Devon, there were 8,67 tickets issued.

A total of 465 were given out in Ottery while Sidbury and Sidford both had three each.

Details about the council's penalty charge notices (PCNs) have been revealed ahead of its corporate infrastructure and regulatory service scrutiny committee on Tuesday (January 28).

The report by Meg Booth, chief officer for highways, Infrastructure Development and Waste, gives details on how many PCNs were dished out in each month and in each town in 2019.

Across the county, more than 72,000 fines were issued, raking in more than £2.3 million for the council.

Councillors will discuss the content of the report when they meet on Tuesday.