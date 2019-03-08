Advanced search

Literary Festival brings best-selling authors to Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 08:00 15 June 2019

Sidmouth Literary Festival. Tim Pears with Jane Corry. Picture:

Archant

Popular faces from the world of literature came to the town to meet fans and inspire a new legion of writers at this year's Sidmouth Literary Festival.

Sidmouth Literary Festival. Carl East, Ann Cleeves, Jane Corry, Wayne Winstone and Tarn Winstone. Picture: Liz GordonSidmouth Literary Festival. Carl East, Ann Cleeves, Jane Corry, Wayne Winstone and Tarn Winstone. Picture: Liz Gordon

Now in its fifth year, the festival welcomed some of the country's best sellers including Ruth Ware and Lesley Pearse.

King of Dust writer Alex Woodcock opened the event on Saturday, June 8, with the first of many talks in Kennaway House.

Following the D-Day commemorations earlier in the week, historian Giles Milton took the crowd through the day's events. Headlining the festival was crime writer Ann Cleeves.

On June 9, Sidmouth author Jane Corry led a day-long workshop about how to get published. The final author of the weekend was Tim Pears, who spoke about his new book The Redeemed.

Sidmouth Literary Festival. Ann Cleeves signing her book at the festival. Picture: Liz GordonSidmouth Literary Festival. Ann Cleeves signing her book at the festival. Picture: Liz Gordon

Organisers thanked the town council, the Keith Owen Fund for its support this year and hotels for providing accommodation.

Sidmouth Literary Festival. Wayne Winstone and Giles Milton. Picture: Liz GordonSidmouth Literary Festival. Wayne Winstone and Giles Milton. Picture: Liz Gordon

Sidmouth Literary Festival. Speakers; Ruth Ware, Jane Corry and Lesley Pearse at Kennaway House. Picture: Liz GordonSidmouth Literary Festival. Speakers; Ruth Ware, Jane Corry and Lesley Pearse at Kennaway House. Picture: Liz Gordon

Sidmouth Literary Festival. Alex Woodcock signs his book, King of Dust. Picture: Liz GordonSidmouth Literary Festival. Alex Woodcock signs his book, King of Dust. Picture: Liz Gordon

Sidmouth Literary Festival. Giles Milton takes to the floor. Picture: Liz GordonSidmouth Literary Festival. Giles Milton takes to the floor. Picture: Liz Gordon

Sidmouth Literary Festival. Ruth Ware, Jane Corry and Lesley Pearse talk to the audience. Picture: Matt ShortSidmouth Literary Festival. Ruth Ware, Jane Corry and Lesley Pearse talk to the audience. Picture: Matt Short

Sidmouth Literary Festival. Ann Cleeves and Jane Corry. Picture: Liz GordonSidmouth Literary Festival. Ann Cleeves and Jane Corry. Picture: Liz Gordon

Sidmouth Literary Festival. Alex Woodcock with his book, King of Dust. Picture: Liz GordonSidmouth Literary Festival. Alex Woodcock with his book, King of Dust. Picture: Liz Gordon

Sidmouth Literary Festival. Kennaway House. Picture: Matt ShortSidmouth Literary Festival. Kennaway House. Picture: Matt Short

Sidmouth Literary Festival. Kennaway House. Picture: Matt ShortSidmouth Literary Festival. Kennaway House. Picture: Matt Short

