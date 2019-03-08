Literary Festival brings best-selling authors to Sidmouth

Popular faces from the world of literature came to the town to meet fans and inspire a new legion of writers at this year's Sidmouth Literary Festival.

Now in its fifth year, the festival welcomed some of the country's best sellers including Ruth Ware and Lesley Pearse.

King of Dust writer Alex Woodcock opened the event on Saturday, June 8, with the first of many talks in Kennaway House.

Following the D-Day commemorations earlier in the week, historian Giles Milton took the crowd through the day's events. Headlining the festival was crime writer Ann Cleeves.

On June 9, Sidmouth author Jane Corry led a day-long workshop about how to get published. The final author of the weekend was Tim Pears, who spoke about his new book The Redeemed.

Organisers thanked the town council, the Keith Owen Fund for its support this year and hotels for providing accommodation.

