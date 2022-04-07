Sidmouth Christmas festival back in 2022

It might be April, but preparations are already underway for the Christmas festivities.

Taking place over two weekends from Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 18, this year's Connaught at Christmas will be different to last year’s event, with some new features - like an 'enhanced Christmas garden' and glowing domes on the main lawn in front of the bandstand as well as projections lighting up the breakwaters and beach on the town side.

The Food & Craft Village will be sited in Manor Road car park, focussing once again on traders from Sidmouth and East Devon. With a 10 day run, traders are likely to change-over halfway through so there will be a good reason to visit more than once.

To make this year even more of a social occasion, there will be extra stalls for food and drink vendors.

Local choirs and bands are currently being contacted about performances, with a particular timeslot earmarked for performances so those who appreciate live music can book a time when they can enjoy the likes of Sidmouth Town Band and Rock Choir.

People can bring their dogs in between 7.30pm and 8pm. Last year there was a blanket no-dog policy but the organisers feel that this time round, responsible dog owners should be given an opportunity to enjoy a walk around the illuminations with their four-legged friends.

John Radford, event organiser said: “It was a steep learning curve for everyone involved, and I’m pleased we got so much right the first time around.

"We received some great suggestions for improvements such as adding activities to entertain younger visitors.

“We’ve also come up with some ideas ourselves to make Connaught@Christmas accessible to more people, including specific sessions allocated to families who have children with Special Educational Needs.

"The team has been talking with local parents to see what measures will work best, but it’s likely that numbers for these sessions will be kept low, and noise levels muted.”

Connaught at Christmas 2021. - Credit: Kyle Baker

More information will be available on the website later in the year, and tickets will be on sale in the early autumn.