20mph speed limits will improve school safety

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:54 11 November 2019

One of the new signs installed. Picture: Stuart Hughes

Archant

New signs reminding drivers to reduce their speed to 20mph have been installed in Sidmouth.

Work to instal the new signs has taken place outside entrances to the Sidmouth Primary School, in Vicarage Road, and the main walking route leading to Sidmouth College on Sidford Road.

The signs and the lights have been paid for by Sidmouth county councillor Stuart Hughes, from his locality budget.

Cllr Hughes said: "There have been many concerns raised over the speed of vehicles outside the primary school and Sidmouth College entrances which are both on the main A375 artery into the town.

"It has been proven in other areas of Devon that these signs included with the wig wags do actually achieve a lesser speed and any reduction has to be welcomed.

"I would ask that motorists do take notice of these new signs and slow down, as doing so will improve road safety for everyone."

