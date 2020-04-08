Advanced search

£25,000 prompt action funding boost for community coronavirus relief groups

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 April 2020

Cash being handed over. Picture: getty



tomalv

Community coronavirus efforts in East Devon could be set for a £25,000 boost.

East Devon District Council is making extra funds available in small grants through the Covid-19 Prompt Action Fund being run by Devon County Council.

Small grants of up to £499 are available to community-led schemes which identify or achieve the important things that can safely address some of the issues arising because of the coronavirus outbreak.

These can include:

• Safe deliveries of essential goods and services for the vulnerable

• Support for accessing online information and services

• Virtual support groups to help people to stay connected

• Transport-related initiatives supporting safe community responses to the outbreak.

Applications are accepted from constituted and not-for-profit voluntary, community and social enterprise sector groups and organisations, town and parish councils, charities and businesses.

Non-constituted groups with their own, separate bank account can apply but they will need to do so with the support of an accountable organisation.

Councillor Ian Thomas, chairman of East Devon District Council’s community grants panel, said: “Our voluntary and community organisations, together with town and parish councils, form the bedrock of East Devon’s drive to ensure that all out vulnerable residents are properly shielded and supported in these challenging times.

“We should be proud of and grateful for the dedication of each and everyone involved.

“I am pleased that we have been able to re-allocate £25,000 funding to further help them continue their essential work through many more support opportunities, by adding our own contribution to that from Devon County Council.”

Cllr Roger Croad, Devon County Council cabinet member for communities, said: “At extremely challenging times like this, it is important we all work together to support our residents, especially the most vulnerable. “I’m particularly pleased that East Devon District Council are joining the Covid-19 Prompt Action Fund which has received in excess of 260 applications from organisations across the county already, after opening just over two weeks ago.

“This funding will help volunteer groups in Devon continue their vital work to tackle the impacts of the coronavirus in their communities and offer support to those in need.”

Visit the fund website for more information or to apply

Cliff fall blocks beach between Branscombe and Sidmouth

Cliff fall near Weston Mouth Picture: Paul Newman

East Devon is closed – stark warning to tourists ahead of Easter bank holiday

East Devon District Council has warned tourists not to travel to East Devon this Easter Picture: Getty Images/Terry Ife

Sidmouth boy Edward draws on his talents to support Sid Valley food bank

Edward Roles. Picture: Amy Roles

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Old Alma Bridge sealed off after unprecedented amounts of cliff falls

The old Alma Bridge has been closed. Picture: LDRS

