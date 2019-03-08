Interactive day draws hundreds to Sidmouth Museum

An interactive day transporting youngsters back in time has been hailed a success by organisers.

Some 300 people, including 150 children, visited Sidmouth Museum for its activities day on Wednesday (August 21).

Children were able to dress up as Victorians, build bridges, take part in a Cluedo-inspired mystery, locked in the stocks or play splat the rat.

A Victorian seaside 'peep-o-board' was created for the event by retired carpenter Dave Kensale, which was painted with a Sidmouth backdrop by artist Margaret Adams.

The board was the idea of young visitor leaders Marian Gadden and Dorothy Slack for the perfect photo opportunity.

Ann Tanner, from the museum, said: "It was a fantastic day. The peep-o-board was really special, it looked like we were at an old fashioned fete.

"The children loved having their pictures taken in the stocks. They were much better than their parents at splat the rat."

