Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Interactive day draws hundreds to Sidmouth Museum

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 August 2019

Charlotte Roninson with her Granny Valma Jeffries at the childrens fun day at Sidmouth Museum. Ref shs 34 19TI 8722. Picture: Terry Ife

Charlotte Roninson with her Granny Valma Jeffries at the childrens fun day at Sidmouth Museum. Ref shs 34 19TI 8722. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

An interactive day transporting youngsters back in time has been hailed a success by organisers.

The children got to sign a quilt at the childrens fun day at Sidmouth Museum. Ref shs 34 19TI 8725. Picture: Terry IfeThe children got to sign a quilt at the childrens fun day at Sidmouth Museum. Ref shs 34 19TI 8725. Picture: Terry Ife

Some 300 people, including 150 children, visited Sidmouth Museum for its activities day on Wednesday (August 21).

Children were able to dress up as Victorians, build bridges, take part in a Cluedo-inspired mystery, locked in the stocks or play splat the rat.

A Victorian seaside 'peep-o-board' was created for the event by retired carpenter Dave Kensale, which was painted with a Sidmouth backdrop by artist Margaret Adams.

The board was the idea of young visitor leaders Marian Gadden and Dorothy Slack for the perfect photo opportunity.

Ruben Meek with Mum Nikki at the childrens fun day at Sidmouth Museum. Ref shs 34 19TI 8716. Picture: Terry IfeRuben Meek with Mum Nikki at the childrens fun day at Sidmouth Museum. Ref shs 34 19TI 8716. Picture: Terry Ife

Ann Tanner, from the museum, said: "It was a fantastic day. The peep-o-board was really special, it looked like we were at an old fashioned fete.

"The children loved having their pictures taken in the stocks. They were much better than their parents at splat the rat."

Margaret Adams, creator of the Peek-a-Board and Ute Riches at the childrens fun day at Sidmouth Museum. Ref shs 34 19TI 8702. Picture: Terry IfeMargaret Adams, creator of the Peek-a-Board and Ute Riches at the childrens fun day at Sidmouth Museum. Ref shs 34 19TI 8702. Picture: Terry Ife

Amelia and Olivia Beck building Alma Bridge with Mum Jo at the childrens fun day at Sidmouth Museum. Ref shs 34 19TI 8698. Picture: Terry IfeAmelia and Olivia Beck building Alma Bridge with Mum Jo at the childrens fun day at Sidmouth Museum. Ref shs 34 19TI 8698. Picture: Terry Ife

Lily-May Armes trying to splat the rat at the childrens fun day at Sidmouth Museum. Ref shs 34 19TI 8684. Picture: Terry IfeLily-May Armes trying to splat the rat at the childrens fun day at Sidmouth Museum. Ref shs 34 19TI 8684. Picture: Terry Ife

Olivia and Jack Luxton at the childrens fun day at Sidmouth Museum. Ref shs 34 19TI 8678. Picture: Terry IfeOlivia and Jack Luxton at the childrens fun day at Sidmouth Museum. Ref shs 34 19TI 8678. Picture: Terry Ife

Marian Gadian and Peter O'Brien with Ethan and Lewis Ward enjoying Sidmouth Museum's Peep-O-Board. Ref shs 34 19TI 8638. Picture: Terry IfeMarian Gadian and Peter O'Brien with Ethan and Lewis Ward enjoying Sidmouth Museum's Peep-O-Board. Ref shs 34 19TI 8638. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Sidmouth Air Display 2019 prepares for take off

Sidmouth Air Display will be hoping for large crowds like this scene back in 2017. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth Air Display 2019 prepares for take off

Sidmouth Air Display will be hoping for large crowds like this scene back in 2017. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Biggest ever air display draws in thousands

Sidmouth Air Show 2019. Ref shs 35 19TI 2019 1030874. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary petanque player retains Devon singles championship title

Ottery St Mary's John Thatcher (left) receiving the singles championshop trophy from Devon Petanque president Ged Barton. Picture CHRIS BIGMORE

Sidmouth bowlers edge out visiting tourists Brookfield Electric

Brookfield & Sidmouth players with the mascot 'DOPEY'. Picture: Sidmouth Bowls Club

Interactive day draws hundreds to Sidmouth Museum

Charlotte Roninson with her Granny Valma Jeffries at the childrens fun day at Sidmouth Museum. Ref shs 34 19TI 8722. Picture: Terry Ife

Old Picture House, Seaton – aiming to be first choice

The Old Picture House. Ref edr 29 19TI 8488. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists