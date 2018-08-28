David prepares to go the distance to raise money for Sidmouth teenager’s brain tumour research campaign

David Salter with his two daughers as he prepares to cycle from London to Paris in one day.

A cyclist is set to push himself to the limits by riding 300km from London to Paris in a day to support the fundraising efforts of a Sidmouth teenager.

Chalotte Reid and her mum Angela at the Brain Tumour Research reception at The Speaker's House, 2018.

David Salter has become the latest member of 18-year-old Charlotte Reid’s ‘army’ of supporters after being moved by her efforts to raise money for Brain Tumour Research – despite being hospitalised due to her own rare benign tumour.

The Sidmouth teenager was diagnosed with a rare craniopharyngioma in July 2015, and has recently spent time in hospital over Christmas and New Year, being treated by doctors.

David, who is a close family friend, took up cycling two years ago and says it will be the furthest he has ever gone when he sets off for Paris on May 4.

The carpenter, who lives with his wife Jodie and their two children Erin, four, and Bella, two, said: “While it will be a massive challenge, Charlotte will be in my thoughts every pedal of the way. I’m trying to raise as much as possible and to try to get through the £1,000 barrier. It’s an extremely worthy cause. I was particularly taken as she is in a difficult position herself but is constantly thinking of ways to try and raise this money.

David Salter with his two daughers as he prepares to cycle from London to Paris in one day.

“Whatever she is going through, she is able to put that to the side and think about others, if she can do that, I think I can ride a bike for a few miles and raise some money.”

The 34-year-old, from Swindon, will start off from the Greenwich Observatory before cycling 105km to catch an overnight ferry. The final stretch of the challenge will be a gruelling 195km into Paris.

The cyclist has also been securing sponsorship for jersey’s to wear during the cycle and received a number of offers from local businesses.

The money will go towards Charlotte’s ongoing campaign to fund one week of research, which costs a staggering £19,000.

Charlotte’s mum Angela said: “It’s heart-breaking to see Charlotte so poorly, especially at what should normally be such a happy time of year. Sadly, hospital admissions have been a regular part of her life. She deserves nothing more than to be looking forward to an exciting future, perhaps looking at universities, starting work, or travelling with friends, and not to be spending the new year in hospital.”

Go to justgiving.com/fundraising/David-Salter9 to donate to David’s challenge.