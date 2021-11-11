Wartime Polish pilots honoured at Remembrance event

The Polish Air Force Squadron based at Exeter Airport during WW2 is being remembered at an event in Exeter Guildhall this November.

On Monday, November 15 the Polish flag will be raised by past Lord Mayor Peter Holland at 10am. A display about the squadron will then be available for the public between 10am and 4pm each day.

Every year an event is run to shine a spotlight on the squadron known as the 'Lwow Eagle Owls' and carry out further research, but because of Covid-19 restrictions it has not run since 2019.

This year will mark 80 years since the squadron arrived at Exeter Airport at the start of WW2 and defended Exeter from the Blitz in 1942.

On October 23 1941 Wing Commander Jerzy Antonowicz and Pilot Officer Lech Karwowski were killed when attempting to land their Beaufighter at RAF Exeter after one of the engines had failed.



