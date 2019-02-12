Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

34 year old Marathon wrapper found in Sidmouth sparks calls for packaging changes

PUBLISHED: 17:53 18 February 2019

Sidmouth Plastic Warrior member Rachel Perram found a 34 year old wrapper on Sidmouth beach. Picture: Rachel Perram

Sidmouth Plastic Warrior member Rachel Perram found a 34 year old wrapper on Sidmouth beach. Picture: Rachel Perram

Archant

The discovery of a chocolate wrapper on Sidmouth beach from the 1980s has renewed calls for companies to think about the environment.

The best before date of the bar was dated 22-06-85. Picture: Rachel PerramThe best before date of the bar was dated 22-06-85. Picture: Rachel Perram

Sidmouth Plastic Warriors’ Rachel Perram was picking up rubbish on Valentine’s Day when she discovered the Marathon bar packaging.

On the reverse the wrapper showed a best before date of June 22 1985 – nearly 34 years ago.

Rachel took to Twitter to call on owners Mars to think about using plastic packaging of its products.

She said: “The humble Marathon bar - the snack that keeps on giving. Who knew? Found on Sidmouth beach today. [February 14]

“Time to think about degradable packaging and take this recycling lark seriously.”

Last year, the Herald reported on an old Smith’s crisps packet, dating back to the 1970s, that was found intact in a hedge.

Rachel said: “You can still read all the writing and the best before date. It’s really surprising.

“I pick up rubbish off the beach a couple of times a week.

“When I was a youngster their [Mars] packaging was wax paper and then they changed to plastic, the question is why hasn’t this gone full circle?”

As part of the group’s work, members contact companies via social media asking them to think about plastic-free alternatives, but says they struggle to get responses.

Rachel said: “It is lucky if we get a response from companies, they say our company takes ‘environmental issues’ seriously but that is just a cut and paste response.

“They [companies] do not want to speak to anybody and are pretty reluctant to do anything unless their competitors do it.

“Along with climate change, there is a connection between the two.

“These are the things that are slowly taking our planet. One thing goes hand in hand with the other.

“My concerns are that not only did we make mistakes in the past, but that there seems little inclination from the corporate world to change - unless forced to by legislation.”

Sidmouth received plastic free status last year from Surfers Against Sewage for its work to combat single-use plastic.

Sidmouth Plastic Warriors’ next beach clean will be held on Saturday (February 23), from 2pm to 3pm.

Most Read

Heavy traffic as lorry goes into ditch on Ottery road

Ottery police are on the scene after a lorry became stuck in a ditch. Picture: Ottery Police

Sidmouth is first town in police force area to test pump art

Sergeant Andy Squires is now splitting his time between Sidmouth and Seaton. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 6983-28-13AW

How much of Sidmouth’s fatberg has been removed so far?

The clean-up of the Sidmouth fat berg has started. shs 06 19TI 9456. Picture: Terry Ife

£300k to boost Sidmouth tourism from Sanditon

Cathy Gardner outside Sanditon. Ref shs 07 19TI 0237. Picture: Terry Ife

Mystery to find resting place of Royal Doulton painter, believed to have died in Sidbury

Photographs of the work of Louis Bilton which are on display in museums across Australia, including the South Australia Museum. Picture: Tim McCartney

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Beer Reserves end the Ottery St Mary winning run

Beer Albion at home to Ottery. Ref mhsp 08 19TI 0381. Picture: Terry Ife

34 year old Marathon wrapper found in Sidmouth sparks calls for packaging changes

Sidmouth Plastic Warrior member Rachel Perram found a 34 year old wrapper on Sidmouth beach. Picture: Rachel Perram

North Devon man accused of Exeter triple murder remanded in custody

A note and a floral tribute left outside 109 Cowick Lane, Exeter, where the bodies of twins Dick and Roger Carter, aged 84, were discovered Tuesday lunchtime. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Heavy traffic as lorry goes into ditch on Ottery road

Ottery police are on the scene after a lorry became stuck in a ditch. Picture: Ottery Police

Devon County Council proposes four per cent rise in council tax

Devon County Council's cabinet met at County Hall. Picture: Daniel Clark
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists