£3K raised for hospiscare from sell out curry night

Alistair Handyside, Agata Domarecka, Robin Rea, Lorna Handyside andToni Hiscocks. Picture: In The Right Order Archant

Thousands of pounds that will pay for vital supplies for hospiscare patients has been raised thanks to the area's curry lovers.

Two East Devon businesses joined forces and hosted a fundraising curry night raising a whopping £3,000.

The cash will help pay for various items and services, including a syringe drive pump costing £702 that delivers medication to help provide consistent pain management to make patients more comfortable.

It will also pay for a 24-hour stay that costs £699 and one year's worth of expenses (£216) for a specialist trained volunteer - care navigator - who can provide emotional and practical support such as collecting prescriptions from diagnosis until end of life.

The money will also be used to buy a £20 soft bath sheet, a small but important part of the support offered.

The event was held in October at Higher Wiscombe Holiday Cottages, when Chef Robin Rea from Ottery's Rusty Pig and his team created an Indian banquet.

The meal featured sustainably sourced goat and chicken curry, with edible table decorations proving a real hit with diners.

Higher Wiscombe owner, Alistair Handyside MBE said: "Everyone pulled together to make this into an enjoyable and successful fundraiser for a charity that is close to all our hearts.

"I'd like to thank everyone for their generosity enabling us to achieve such a fantastic total."

Chris Piper, of Christopher Piper Wines, consulted on wine pairing for the different courses and a silent auction of donated lots included short breaks at Cuckoo Down Farm and Higher Wiscombe, and a ride in a vintage Bentley.

Community fundraiser, Toni Hiscocks from Hospiscare, said: "We would like to thank Alistair, Robin and everyone involved for their amazing effort.

"Donations like this allow us to continue helping and supporting people in Exeter, Mid and East Devon living with a terminal diagnosis."

Mr Rea, whose father was helped by Hospiscare at the end of his life, said: "This amazing service, which is provided free to the local community, relies on donations to enable it to continue supporting people in our local area living with a terminal illness.

"It's a pleasure to hand over the money - we really do know it will be put to good use."