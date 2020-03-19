Advanced search

‘You are not alone’ - message to self-isolating people from Ottery support network

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:29 19 March 2020

The community network will help with practical needs. (Picture from Getty, for illustration only).

‘No-one should be going through this alone’ is the message from Ottery St Mary’s network of community volunteers.

As the coronavirus crisis has escalated, so has the number of people joining the network, now numbering around 400.

The network, set up by the town council, the NHS, the Coleridge Medical Centre and Ottery Help, is working in groups, each focusing on a section of Ottery comprising around 100 homes.

They will distribute leaflets and email people to find out who are the most vulnerable people in their areas.

The community volunteers are initially concentrating on practical support such as shopping and collecting prescriptions, but are appealing for people with medical training to join them.

They are also aware that some elderly or vulnerable people might be nervous about opening their door to a stranger.

All volunteers will carry photo ID, and the list of volunteers has been registered with the police, so that people can phone to check their credentials.

If you need help contact help@online.ottery

Anyone interested in joining the network is asked to email admin@ottery.biz

