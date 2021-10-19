Five Things to do in East Devon this October half Term

Published: 2:00 PM October 19, 2021

There are plenty of treats, and just a few tricks, in store for East Devon residents this October half term...

Plenty of chills and thrills are promised at Seaton Tramway where a spooky half-term Halloween hunt is sure to get passengers into the spirit of the season. Eagle-eyed youngsters are encouraged to track down the escaped ghouls, which happen to be loose around the stations and on the trams, and mark their sightings on an activity sheet. When all the spooks have been spotted, and activity sheets completed, a tasty treat is awarded to hungry ghost-hunters. For extra thrills, Halloween-themed activities will take place at selected times at Colyton Station.

Spot the ghouls at Seaton Tramway's stations - Credit: Seaton Tramway

Further along the coastline, young daredevils are challenged to hop on board the Beer Frights Light Railway and experience the creepy tunnel at Pecorama, where there's also a Halloween puzzle trail. Treats are in store for children who complete the trail, and for those who arrive at the Beer attraction wearing fancy dress.

A few miles up the road, at Sidmouth's Donkey Sanctuary, visitors will be encouraged to learn about the adorable and enchanting long-eared residents. As an alternative to a spooky trail, youngsters can go on the hunt for thrilling donkey facts around the sanctuary, complete several trail activities along the way and claim a prize and sticker on completion.

Further inland, Crealy's popular Spook-Fest returns once again with its abundance of thrills which this year includes a Creaky Hotel, an escape room style attraction. Other highlights include a scarecrow scare maze, a witchy trail and Pumpkin Patch’s plot. Admission tickets cover the cost of the Halloween activities and a free pumpkin for every child to take home.

Back to the coast, the World of Country Life will have some odd-looking characters wandering around its site! There's also a hilarious Halloween show titled ‘I’ve lost my Mummy’, a Halloween trail and pumpkin carving activities.

Recognising the quality of events in the area, Dick Wood, Chairman of Devon Association of Tourist Attractions said: “Devon is going to be a ghoulishly great place to be this October half term. Devon’s Top Attractions continue to offer some of the best seasonally themed family entertainment around.”