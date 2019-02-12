Anonymous donation boosts Sidmouth family’s fundraising to £1,000 for cancer charities

Marion Sharland and her sister Heather present a cheque for £500 to FORCE. Picture: FORCE Archant

An anonymous donation has helped a Sidmouth family raise £1,000 for charity.

Marion Sharland and her family had raised £785 to split between FORCE Cancer Charity and Exeter Leukaemia Fund (ELF) to thank them for supporting her sister Heather, who is now in remission.

The family decided to celebrate Heather’s good news with a fisco and fundraiser at the 1922 Social Club in Sidmouth.

More than 60 people attended the evening at the end of January, enjoying a quiz, music and food and drink. Generous businesses also donated 63 prizes for a raffle.

Following the event, a mystery donation arrived in an envelope at the club, taking the total to £1,000.

Marion expressed a heart felt thanks to the person and to the club for their support.

Heather was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma cancer, and her sister said they wanted to do something to give back to the causes for their support at a time when they most needed it.