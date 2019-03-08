Advanced search

Disco night at Kennaway House

PUBLISHED: 12:43 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 17 October 2019

The first disco at Kennaway House. Picture: Kennaway House

The first disco at Kennaway House. Picture: Kennaway House

Kennaway House

Miniskirts and bell-bottomed trousers will be out in force this Friday, October 18, when a 60s and Motown disco takes place at Kennaway House.

People are encouraged to dress in 60s style and come and dance to music of that era.

The disco, in aid of Kennaway House, starts at 8pm and finishes at 11pm.

Admission is £3 and the bar will be open.

The 60s disco was organised in response to high demand, and is in addition to the regular discos which are now taking place at Kennaway House on the first Friday of each month.

Kennaway House's manager Nikki Dawkins explained how the first disco, on October 4, came about.

"I was approached by a couple that just loved to dance and provide the music.

"We all thought it was great idea so we put it on.

"No one knew how many people would turn up, so we were extremely pleased with the result, there seemed to be a need for people just wanting to boogie, and it was great to see so many.

The next disco after the 60s night will be held on Friday, November 1, with dance hits from the 70s to the 00s.

Most Read

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Ottery students share concerns with town council

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sidford woman is a ‘high street hero’

Carol Stanley with her leaflets for Assistance Dogs. Ref shs 42 19TI 2227. Picture: Terry Ife

Curious Devon: a look around Mazzard Farm

Mazzard Farm. Picture: Alex Walton

Youngster learn about the sea and staying safe

120 youngsters learnt about the sea and staying safe. Picture: Sid Valley Rotary

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Ottery students share concerns with town council

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sidford woman is a ‘high street hero’

Carol Stanley with her leaflets for Assistance Dogs. Ref shs 42 19TI 2227. Picture: Terry Ife

Curious Devon: a look around Mazzard Farm

Mazzard Farm. Picture: Alex Walton

Youngster learn about the sea and staying safe

120 youngsters learnt about the sea and staying safe. Picture: Sid Valley Rotary

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Community pays its respects to boy whose body was found in Sidmouth home

Will you be turning out the lights tonight (Monday)?

Sidmouth lady captain’s team win the ‘end of season’ trophy

Sidmouth GolfG Club lady captain ill Paddon (left) receiving the Captain v Secretary Cup from the lady secretary, Mo Kendall. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Sidmouth Gig Club’s Megan Rodgers rows for Devon in the 2019 County Championship

The Devon ladies crew inclduing Sidmouth Gig Club's Megan Rodgers (third from the lelft). The other crew members were drawn from clubs in Barnstaple, Cattewater, Salcombe and Brixham. Picture: SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

Sidmouth Running Club members embrace the 2019 Great West Run

Billingsley nets as Town are held in midweek Plymouth outing

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists