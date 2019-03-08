Disco night at Kennaway House

The first disco at Kennaway House. Picture: Kennaway House Kennaway House

Miniskirts and bell-bottomed trousers will be out in force this Friday, October 18, when a 60s and Motown disco takes place at Kennaway House.

People are encouraged to dress in 60s style and come and dance to music of that era.

The disco, in aid of Kennaway House, starts at 8pm and finishes at 11pm.

Admission is £3 and the bar will be open.

The 60s disco was organised in response to high demand, and is in addition to the regular discos which are now taking place at Kennaway House on the first Friday of each month.

Kennaway House's manager Nikki Dawkins explained how the first disco, on October 4, came about.

"I was approached by a couple that just loved to dance and provide the music.

"We all thought it was great idea so we put it on.

"No one knew how many people would turn up, so we were extremely pleased with the result, there seemed to be a need for people just wanting to boogie, and it was great to see so many.

The next disco after the 60s night will be held on Friday, November 1, with dance hits from the 70s to the 00s.