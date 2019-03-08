Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Sid Valley marks D-Day anniversary

PUBLISHED: 15:39 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 07 June 2019

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5787. Picture: Terry Ife

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5787. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Heads were bowed in a moment of silence to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5827. Picture: Terry Ife'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5827. Picture: Terry Ife

On Thursday (June 6) former service personnel marched from the Market Square to the war memorial at the parish church to mark the day allied forces landed on Normandy beach.

The Royal British Legion and Royal Naval Old Comrades Association were among those in attendance and were joined by members of the public and town council to pay their respects.

A spokesman on behalf of armed services veterans said: "It was a wonderful atmosphere. We had many ex service personnel there. I think Sidmouth acknowledged the commemoration. We were also humbled by the national commemoration."

Following the service, generous donors contributed nearly £250 towards the Poppy Appeal.

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5825. Picture: Terry Ife'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5825. Picture: Terry Ife

Councillor Ian Barlow, chairman of the council, said: "It was respectful. The town paid their due respects for those who went before us."

The Sidbury and Sidford Branch of the RBL will also honour the event with a musical concert at Sidford Social Hall on Saturday, June 8.

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5824. Picture: Terry Ife'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5824. Picture: Terry Ife

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5820. Picture: Terry Ife'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5820. Picture: Terry Ife

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5817. Picture: Terry Ife'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5817. Picture: Terry Ife

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5816. Picture: Terry Ife'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5816. Picture: Terry Ife

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5813. Picture: Terry Ife'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5813. Picture: Terry Ife

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5814. Picture: Terry Ife'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5814. Picture: Terry Ife

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5811. Picture: Terry Ife'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5811. Picture: Terry Ife

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5812. Picture: Terry Ife'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5812. Picture: Terry Ife

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5807. Picture: Terry Ife'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5807. Picture: Terry Ife

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5805. Picture: Terry Ife'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5805. Picture: Terry Ife

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5804. Picture: Terry Ife'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5804. Picture: Terry Ife

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5803. Picture: Terry Ife'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5803. Picture: Terry Ife

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5801. Picture: Terry Ife'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5801. Picture: Terry Ife

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5802. Picture: Terry Ife'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5802. Picture: Terry Ife

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5798. Picture: Terry Ife'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5798. Picture: Terry Ife

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5800. Picture: Terry Ife'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5800. Picture: Terry Ife

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5796. Picture: Terry Ife'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5796. Picture: Terry Ife

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5794. Picture: Terry Ife'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5794. Picture: Terry Ife

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5792. Picture: Terry Ife'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5792. Picture: Terry Ife

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5791. Picture: Terry Ife'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5791. Picture: Terry Ife

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5789. Picture: Terry Ife'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5789. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Wally surprises visitors at Ottery wedding venue

The wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020950. Picture: Terry Ife

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

GP bids for £1.4million in funding to move and extend Sidmouth surgeries

The new Beacon Medical Centre. Ref shs 7767-23-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Appeal after cash stolen from teenager walking home

The teenager was walking home from the chip shop along Paternoster Row towards Ridgeway when the money was snatched. Picture: Google Maps

Tributes to an ‘inspirational’ hotel director

Peter Brend Senior, of the Brend Hotel group, has died at the age of 61. Picture: Brend Hotel Group

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Wally surprises visitors at Ottery wedding venue

The wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020950. Picture: Terry Ife

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

GP bids for £1.4million in funding to move and extend Sidmouth surgeries

The new Beacon Medical Centre. Ref shs 7767-23-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Appeal after cash stolen from teenager walking home

The teenager was walking home from the chip shop along Paternoster Row towards Ridgeway when the money was snatched. Picture: Google Maps

Tributes to an ‘inspirational’ hotel director

Peter Brend Senior, of the Brend Hotel group, has died at the age of 61. Picture: Brend Hotel Group

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Chamber of commerce treasurer dies in Cypriot hospital after contracting sudden illness

Breaking news in Sidmouth.

Ottery’s Oliver West among the best batsmen in the county

Oliver West bowling for Ottery against Sidmouth. Ref shsp 25 18TI 5803. Picture: Terry Ife

Can Sidmouth avoid an unwanted ‘record’ at Exeter?

Josh Bess batting for Sidmouth at home to Exmouth. Ref shsp 20 19TI 4832. Picture: Terry Ife

Gater Contractors monthly medal success for Harrison Jones

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth B claim narrow success over High Bullen

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists