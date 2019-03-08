Gallery

Sid Valley marks D-Day anniversary

'Sidmouth Remembers' on the 75th D-Day Anniversary. Ref shs 23 19TI 5787. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Heads were bowed in a moment of silence to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

On Thursday (June 6) former service personnel marched from the Market Square to the war memorial at the parish church to mark the day allied forces landed on Normandy beach.

The Royal British Legion and Royal Naval Old Comrades Association were among those in attendance and were joined by members of the public and town council to pay their respects.

A spokesman on behalf of armed services veterans said: "It was a wonderful atmosphere. We had many ex service personnel there. I think Sidmouth acknowledged the commemoration. We were also humbled by the national commemoration."

Following the service, generous donors contributed nearly £250 towards the Poppy Appeal.

Councillor Ian Barlow, chairman of the council, said: "It was respectful. The town paid their due respects for those who went before us."

The Sidbury and Sidford Branch of the RBL will also honour the event with a musical concert at Sidford Social Hall on Saturday, June 8.

