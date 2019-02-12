Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

9,000 trees to form woodland in Ottery

PUBLISHED: 13:30 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 15 February 2019

Nine thousand trees being planted in an Ottery field down by the River Otter. Ref shs 07 19TI 0120. Picture: Terry Ife

Nine thousand trees being planted in an Ottery field down by the River Otter. Ref shs 07 19TI 0120. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A woodland of 9,000 trees will flourish for future generations after planting commenced this week.

Nine thousand trees being planted in an Ottery field down by the River Otter. Ref shs 07 19TI 0118. Picture: Terry IfeNine thousand trees being planted in an Ottery field down by the River Otter. Ref shs 07 19TI 0118. Picture: Terry Ife

The site, privately owned land off St Saviours Bridge, will be home to a range of trees, including 3,000 oaks growing out of protective tubing along the riverbank.

Honiton-based company Blackdown Environmental has been employed to carry out the work and says the long term plan should see an increase in wildlife.

Last year, the company planted around a quarter of a million trees across the UK, and it aims to plant another 120,000 this year.

The majority of the woodland will be oak, with, alongside beech, blackthorn, cherry, alder, downy birch, elder, field maple, silver birch and sycamore.

Nine thousand trees being planted in an Ottery field down by the River Otter. Ref shs 07 19TI 0115. Picture: Terry IfeNine thousand trees being planted in an Ottery field down by the River Otter. Ref shs 07 19TI 0115. Picture: Terry Ife

Ed Nicholson, contracts manager for Blackdown Environmental, said: “You plant now and realistically it is the next generation, your children, that will enjoy it.

“It’s also the atmospheric benefit you get with a young woodland.”

It will take an estimated five to seven years for the woodland to take shape, with the first sightings of the trees set to peak out of the tubes in 18 months time.

The company uses the tubes to protect the trees while it grows, leaving space between each plant to help with the long term plan to increase the biodiversity on the site.

Nine thousand trees being planted in an Ottery field down by the River Otter. Ref shs 07 19TI 0109. Picture: Terry IfeNine thousand trees being planted in an Ottery field down by the River Otter. Ref shs 07 19TI 0109. Picture: Terry Ife

The site, which is popular with walkers and dog owners, has also attracted a number of roe deer.

The company hopes that the woodland will attract birds and dormice.

Mr Nicolson said: “It will help stabilise the ground adjacent to the river and will secure the permissive access on site livestock free.

“It will add biodiversity in the long term.

Nine thousand trees being planted in an Ottery field down by the River Otter. Ref shs 07 19TI 0106. Picture: Terry IfeNine thousand trees being planted in an Ottery field down by the River Otter. Ref shs 07 19TI 0106. Picture: Terry Ife

“Within five to seven years it will begin to look like a young woodland.

“The spacing of the trees, there are wide open spacing that will give light to the floor, which will promote diverse wildflower mix in the long term.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Farm manager and company cleared of manslaughter charges after tractor drivers’ death

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Temporary closure remains in place at Sidmouth’s The Donkey Sanctuary

Precautions have been taken in the wake of equine flu.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries

Picture: Mark Atherton

Ottery paedophile caught in sting after trying to meet 14-year-old girl

Exeter Crown Court; Picture by Terry Ife ref exe 0931-33-10TI

Bids to be considered for Sidmouth Drill Hall

The front of the drill hall has been called untidy and a mess by resident Dave O'Connor.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Catch a match this Saturday (February 16)

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

The ‘Magnificent Seven’ pass the Mighty Green test

Sidmouth Running Club Beginners course January 2019. Picture SRC

Town looking for fourth league away win when they visit Alphington

Picture: Terry Life

Rudolph stars as SOHC men’s 1st XI return to winning ways

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7458. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton suffer home disappointment

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9850. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists