9,000 trees to form woodland in Ottery

Nine thousand trees being planted in an Ottery field down by the River Otter. Ref shs 07 19TI 0120. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A woodland of 9,000 trees will flourish for future generations after planting commenced this week.

The site, privately owned land off St Saviours Bridge, will be home to a range of trees, including 3,000 oaks growing out of protective tubing along the riverbank.

Honiton-based company Blackdown Environmental has been employed to carry out the work and says the long term plan should see an increase in wildlife.

Last year, the company planted around a quarter of a million trees across the UK, and it aims to plant another 120,000 this year.

The majority of the woodland will be oak, with, alongside beech, blackthorn, cherry, alder, downy birch, elder, field maple, silver birch and sycamore.

Ed Nicholson, contracts manager for Blackdown Environmental, said: “You plant now and realistically it is the next generation, your children, that will enjoy it.

“It’s also the atmospheric benefit you get with a young woodland.”

It will take an estimated five to seven years for the woodland to take shape, with the first sightings of the trees set to peak out of the tubes in 18 months time.

The company uses the tubes to protect the trees while it grows, leaving space between each plant to help with the long term plan to increase the biodiversity on the site.

The site, which is popular with walkers and dog owners, has also attracted a number of roe deer.

The company hopes that the woodland will attract birds and dormice.

Mr Nicolson said: “It will help stabilise the ground adjacent to the river and will secure the permissive access on site livestock free.

“It will add biodiversity in the long term.

“Within five to seven years it will begin to look like a young woodland.

“The spacing of the trees, there are wide open spacing that will give light to the floor, which will promote diverse wildflower mix in the long term.”