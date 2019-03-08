92-year-old peace protester to lead Sidmouth's Remember Hiroshima service

Maisie Carter, 92, will be leading the Remember Hiroshima service at Sidmouth Folk Festival on August 6. Picture here speaking at the 2018 festival. Picture: Mark Gold Archant

A peace campaigning nonagenarian will lead an annual memorial to remember those affected by the dropping of atomic bombs during World War Two.

Maisie Carter, who will turn 92 during this year's Sidmouth Folk Festival, helped to start the Remember Hiroshima event in the town nearly 40 years ago.

The informal event has become a part of the festival, with groups gathering on The Ham for a short memorial to the victims of bombs dropped on Nagaskai and Hiroshima on August 6, 1945.

Despite mobility issues, Mrs Carter will travel from London to the event and speak about the need for peace in an 'increasingly dangerous and unstable world'.

She said: "'Iran, North Korea, the Middle East and a self-serving, dishonest and unpredictable President of the US - it is a potentially lethal combination.

"I think about young people today, with their lives ahead of them, and I feel the need to carry on the protests for as long as I can."

Remember Hiroshima will take place on Tuesday, August 6, at the hub on the Ham between 1.30pm and 2pm.

It will feature songs, poems and stories and all are welcome to attend.