Advanced search

Digital Decoded

92-year-old peace protester to lead Sidmouth's Remember Hiroshima service

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 July 2019

Maisie Carter, 92, will be leading the Remember Hiroshima service at Sidmouth Folk Festival on August 6. Picture here speaking at the 2018 festival. Picture: Mark Gold

Maisie Carter, 92, will be leading the Remember Hiroshima service at Sidmouth Folk Festival on August 6. Picture here speaking at the 2018 festival. Picture: Mark Gold

Archant

A peace campaigning nonagenarian will lead an annual memorial to remember those affected by the dropping of atomic bombs during World War Two.

Maisie Carter, who will turn 92 during this year's Sidmouth Folk Festival, helped to start the Remember Hiroshima event in the town nearly 40 years ago.

The informal event has become a part of the festival, with groups gathering on The Ham for a short memorial to the victims of bombs dropped on Nagaskai and Hiroshima on August 6, 1945.

Despite mobility issues, Mrs Carter will travel from London to the event and speak about the need for peace in an 'increasingly dangerous and unstable world'.

She said: "'Iran, North Korea, the Middle East and a self-serving, dishonest and unpredictable President of the US - it is a potentially lethal combination.

"I think about young people today, with their lives ahead of them, and I feel the need to carry on the protests for as long as I can."

Remember Hiroshima will take place on Tuesday, August 6, at the hub on the Ham between 1.30pm and 2pm.

It will feature songs, poems and stories and all are welcome to attend.

Most Read

Ancient woodland trees damaged by suspected illegal mountain bike trails

Clinton Devon Estates are appealing for information. Picture: Kor Communication

Hundreds of homes have sat empty for more than six months in East Devon

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Care home provider among top 1,000 inspirational businesses

Hartford Care Group who run Malden House in Sidmouth have been recognised in the London Stock Exchange's 2019 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain. Picture: Hartford Care

Business organises beach day to thank lifesaving equipment donors

An appreciation day will be held on August 24 to thank people for crowdfunding for lifesaving beach equipment. Picture: Terry Ife/Clarissa Place

100 dead chickens on M5 carriageway

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ancient woodland trees damaged by suspected illegal mountain bike trails

Clinton Devon Estates are appealing for information. Picture: Kor Communication

Hundreds of homes have sat empty for more than six months in East Devon

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Care home provider among top 1,000 inspirational businesses

Hartford Care Group who run Malden House in Sidmouth have been recognised in the London Stock Exchange's 2019 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain. Picture: Hartford Care

Business organises beach day to thank lifesaving equipment donors

An appreciation day will be held on August 24 to thank people for crowdfunding for lifesaving beach equipment. Picture: Terry Ife/Clarissa Place

100 dead chickens on M5 carriageway

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

92-year-old peace protester to lead Sidmouth’s Remember Hiroshima service

Maisie Carter, 92, will be leading the Remember Hiroshima service at Sidmouth Folk Festival on August 6. Picture here speaking at the 2018 festival. Picture: Mark Gold

Otters to begin new season with home fixture

Action from the Grandisson Cup final between Ottery St Mary and Kentisbeare that saw the Otters beaten 3-2. Picture HANNAH LAND PHOTOGRAPHY

School gardeners hard work pays off in Sidmouth rotary competition

All of the schools that took part in the Rotary Club of Sidmouth annual gardening competition. Picture: Rotary Club of Sidmouth

Care home provider among top 1,000 inspirational businesses

Hartford Care Group who run Malden House in Sidmouth have been recognised in the London Stock Exchange's 2019 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain. Picture: Hartford Care

Business organises beach day to thank lifesaving equipment donors

An appreciation day will be held on August 24 to thank people for crowdfunding for lifesaving beach equipment. Picture: Terry Ife/Clarissa Place
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists