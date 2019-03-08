A buzz in the community at Sidmouth Repair Café

Sidmouth Repair Cafe is adding a buzz to community life as it restores items to their former glory.

The Sidmouth Repair Café is getting really busy, with last month's event positively buzzing with activity.

One regular appeared with another teddy in need of TLC: "I can most of the patching, but not the ears."

A lovely old wooden box which had been mended several times was given some proper attention.

A large piece of muslin cloth 'bought for a wedding' was made into a smart new cloth bag or three.

And so it was that Sidmothians could 'get their machine back', receive some 'very helpful advice' or learn what parts needed to be ordered for next time.

Lots of locals helped and lots of things re-loved.

Above all, the actual café - with 'excellent coffee and cakes' - is proving a great attraction for the community, to catch up and chat.

So, all are welcome: the next Repair Café is Saturday, June 29, 10am to 1pm, the Youth Centre, Manstone Lane.

