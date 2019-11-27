'Charles Dickens' actor presents A Christmas Carol in Sidmouth

Nick Wilkes as Charles Dickens. Picture: Contributed Archant

The character of Charles Dickens will be brought to life in a one-man performance of his classic story A Christmas Carol in Sidmouth on Thursday, December 5.

Actor and writer Nick Wilkes adopts the appearance and persona of Dickens as he presents the story of Scrooge at the Manor Pavilion Theatre.

Mr Wilkes said: "It's the most wonderful story of heartbreak and redemption, this cold-hearted man brought back to life through the haunting of three spirits.

"It's a delight and privilege to perform, and utterly magical for the audience to see Dickens 'himself' performing it."

Nick Wilkes has appeared in countless productions, both in the UK and overseas, working in classical and contemporary drama, musical, pantomime and weekly repertory.

He has worked alongside names as diverse as Charlton Heston and Simon Callow through to Keith Harris and Orville the Duck.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £14, available from https://www.manorpavilion.com/ or the box office on 01395 514413.