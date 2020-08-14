Advanced search

A-LEVEL RESULTS: Sidmouth College has ‘truly memorable’ year

PUBLISHED: 15:30 14 August 2020

Sidmouth College Principal Sarah Parsons. Ref shs 39 18TI 1973. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College Principal Sarah Parsons. Ref shs 39 18TI 1973. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth College’s principal has praised A-level students for their hard work and commitment, in the wake of a difficult school year.

Teenagers, who did not get to sit their exams as normal this year because of the pandemic so were graded on their work and through assessments, received their grades Thursday, August 13.

The results showing how well the students have done have not been released to the public or press as normal, on account of the unusual position schools have found themselves in during the pandemic.

Principal Mrs Charlotte Parsons said: “We are celebrating the achievements of the amazing students at Sidmouth College ‘class of 2020’ a truly memorable year.

“Today we focus on our student’s potential and future progression.

“Fairness was at the heart of this year’s A-level grading as our students did not sit their exams.”

Mrs Parson said students had been rewarded with a result which reflected their hard work this year, commitment and dedication to their studies.

She added: “Despite our students not having a ‘normal’ year it is important that we take time to reflect and celebrate their success not only with the publication of their results but also of their time with us and look forward to their next steps.

“The staff at Sidmouth College would like to wish all our students’ success and happiness in their futures, be proud of yourselves and what you have achieved.”

Mrs Sue Hurley, head of sixth form, added: “Their attitude to the examination changes has been superb.

“They did not complain, completed all assessments that were asked of them and took the whole thing in their stride.

“Their resilience was amazing and, although it has been a difficult time, it will have certainly prepared them for the next stage in their journey.”

Mrs Hurley said a significant percentage of students were going to university either this year or next and will have certainly developed the skills that they will need.

She added their students were going to a wide range of universities including Bournemouth, Exeter, Bristol and Southampton to name but a few.

And, those students not going to university will be moving into employment.

Mrs Hurley said: “Their resilience, demonstrated during this difficult time, will make them a valuable addition to any work place. They should all be proud of what they have achieved.

“Throughout the last two years, these students have demonstrated they have what it takes to do well.

“They have worked hard but have managed to balance both their academic studies with their social and working life.

“Some of them have faced such challenges but have still kept going despite the personal issues that they have faced.

“They have shown themselves as role models to the rest of the school and the community.

“I will never forget the drama productions that many of them have starred in and the community events that they have helped with.”

