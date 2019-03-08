Advanced search

Eleanor's A* A levels secure place at Oxford University

PUBLISHED: 14:42 16 August 2019

Eleanor Baden from The King's School celebrated winning a place at Oxford after achieving three A* A-levels. Picture: Angela Kirby

An Ottery student will be heading to one of the world's most prestigious universities after achieving stellar A-level results.

The King's School's Eleanor Baden achieved three A* grades in French, Spanish and geography to secure a place at Oxford University to study law and Spanish law.

The school sixth form centre erupted with screams and tears of joy on Thursday (August 15) as the 18-year-old celebrated with her mum and sister.

Eleanor, who lives in Feniton, said: "I'm still on a bit of a high. I wasn't expecting to do that well.

"There were lots of screaming and tears and hugs. One of my tutors was in tears. I really love language and the complexity of language and how you can use it to manipulate a situation. In law its really important that each word has to be clear as one word could change the meaning of a sentence and how people can understand that.

"I'm really looking forward to looking at the books and the library and getting to study. I'm also looking forward to meeting new people."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

