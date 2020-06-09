A number of roads in Sidmouth are to be pedestrianised for the next 18 months

Signs have been stencilled on the pavements around Sidmouth. Picture: Stuart Hughes

Signs have been stencilled on the pavements around Sidmouth as part of a raft of new measures to help keep people safe as the lockdown is eased.

Signs have been stencilled on the pavements around Sidmouth. Picture: Stuart Hughes Signs have been stencilled on the pavements around Sidmouth. Picture: Stuart Hughes

There are also plans to pedestrianise a number of roads for the next 18 months, to make more space for visitors and residents on foot.

Sidmouth Town Council is seeking to carry out a number of measures to help support the Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce and hoteliers.

The move is part of a plan to improve the safety of visitors and locals alike when visiting the town for shopping after June 15.

This includes the daily pedestrianisation of Old Fore Street, New Street, Market Place and Church Street between 11am and 5pm.

Signs have been stencilled on the pavements around Sidmouth. Picture: Stuart Hughes Signs have been stencilled on the pavements around Sidmouth. Picture: Stuart Hughes

The council is also looking at taking out parking in the lower section of Fore Street and removing parking to the west of the Esplanade between Dukes and Bedford Hotel frontage.

Two temporary dedicated loading and unloading bays will be kept put in place.

The Esplanade east of the Ham Lane junction, along with the turning circle, will also be closed to coaches and all motorised vehicles except those making deliveries.

The measures have been agreed as part of an emergency temporary traffic regulation order process and will be in place up to 18 months.

County Councillor Stuart Hughes, who is responsible for highway management, also spent three hours painting stencilled markings on pavements with the help of Sidmouth Town Council contractor Ben Cruickshank, this week.

The pair painted the Covid-19 advisory two metre distance signing around the town centre, Esplanade, Three Cornered Plot Bus Interchange and near Radway Cinema as part of the raft of measures the town and county council are putting in place.

The stencils and temporary marking paint were purchased by Sidmouth Town Council.

Cllr Hughes said: “It’s important that we do everything we can to help kickstart the local economy and to welcome visitors back to our unique town with many independent shops.”

