Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Book released by former Sidmouth College student

PUBLISHED: 08:24 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 16 April 2019

A former Sidmouth College pupil Jessica Cover releases her debut book A Tree For Me. Picture: Contributed

A former Sidmouth College pupil Jessica Cover releases her debut book A Tree For Me. Picture: Contributed

Archant

A former Sidmouth College pupil has released her debut book, raising money to help save the Amazon rainforest.

A Tree For Me, by Jessica Cover, is about a gibbon called Sebastian, who loses his home due to deforestation of his rainforest habitat.

Sebastian meets a young girl who helps him to plant a new tree to be his home.

Being of an ecological design, Jessica has worked with SRL Publishing to bring the book to life, with her own colourful illustrations, which are designed with young children in mind.

The publisher has teamed up with The Rainforest Trust and for every book sold a donation will be made that saves an acre of the Amazonian rainforest.

Jessica's book has already saved 350 acres of rainforest.

Jessica has already written two other stories and is busy illustrating them with a view to getting them published in the near future.

The book has been available for pre-order on Amazon and Waterstones and is available at all good bookshops.

Most Read

3.5hectares of parkland could be open to public from autumn

The parkland at The Knowle. Ref shs 15 19TI 2187. Picture: Terry Ife

Councillor to step down after more than two decades

Roger Giles is standing for Ottery Town Council in the Ottery town ward. Picture: Roger Giles

Newton Poppleford road cleared after two vehicle crash

The A3052 near Newton Poppleford. Picture: Google Maps

Come and get your hot cross buns!

Sidmouth's traditional Hot Cross Bun giveaway on Good Friday. Ref: Archant 8163 140417 Good Friday

Book released by former Sidmouth College student

A former Sidmouth College pupil Jessica Cover releases her debut book A Tree For Me. Picture: Contributed

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

3.5hectares of parkland could be open to public from autumn

The parkland at The Knowle. Ref shs 15 19TI 2187. Picture: Terry Ife

Councillor to step down after more than two decades

Roger Giles is standing for Ottery Town Council in the Ottery town ward. Picture: Roger Giles

Newton Poppleford road cleared after two vehicle crash

The A3052 near Newton Poppleford. Picture: Google Maps

Come and get your hot cross buns!

Sidmouth's traditional Hot Cross Bun giveaway on Good Friday. Ref: Archant 8163 140417 Good Friday

Book released by former Sidmouth College student

A former Sidmouth College pupil Jessica Cover releases her debut book A Tree For Me. Picture: Contributed

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

‘Mystery’ footbridge donor revealed at council planning debate

Mill Street Ottery St Mary. Picture: Google Maps

Sidmouth crowned champions – now for a league and cup double

Sidmouth RFC celebrate their Tribute Western Counties (W) title success. Picture SIDMOUTH RUGBY CLUB

Book released by former Sidmouth College student

A former Sidmouth College pupil Jessica Cover releases her debut book A Tree For Me. Picture: Contributed

Beer exit East Devon Senior Cup at semi-final stage

Beer Albion at home to Budleigh. Ref mhsp 14 19TI 1015. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon bat rescuer reveals how you can help these vulnerable creatures as they awaken from their hibernation slumber

Here is how you can help care for bats. Picture: contributed
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists