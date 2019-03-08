Book released by former Sidmouth College student

A former Sidmouth College pupil Jessica Cover releases her debut book A Tree For Me. Picture: Contributed Archant

A former Sidmouth College pupil has released her debut book, raising money to help save the Amazon rainforest.

A Tree For Me, by Jessica Cover, is about a gibbon called Sebastian, who loses his home due to deforestation of his rainforest habitat.

Sebastian meets a young girl who helps him to plant a new tree to be his home.

Being of an ecological design, Jessica has worked with SRL Publishing to bring the book to life, with her own colourful illustrations, which are designed with young children in mind.

The publisher has teamed up with The Rainforest Trust and for every book sold a donation will be made that saves an acre of the Amazonian rainforest.

Jessica's book has already saved 350 acres of rainforest.

Jessica has already written two other stories and is busy illustrating them with a view to getting them published in the near future.

The book has been available for pre-order on Amazon and Waterstones and is available at all good bookshops.