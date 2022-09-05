A week of events for Sidbury Fair

A week of events will be taking place in Sidbury in the run-up to its traditional Fair on Saturday, September 17.

On Saturday, September 10, this year’s scarecrows, with the theme ‘royals and rock stars’ will be assembled at the Parish Room from 9.30am until 11am, before being put in position around the village.

From 11am until 4pm there will be a Country Clay Shoot at White Cross, East Hill.

On Sunday 11 there will be a short informal service outside St Giles Church from 10.45 until 11.15, followed by a Fun Run and Walk, with the choice of a short or long route, suitable for all abilities and pushchair friendly.

There will be a barbecue and bar at the Weir Field.

On Monday 12 there will be a quiz evening at the Red Lion from 7.30pm; entry is £5 per team with a maximum of four members.

Tuesday 13 sees the Glove Ceremony at noon followed by the throwing of hot pennies at Church Street. This will be followed by the Jordan Cross Memorial Duck race, starting at 3.30pm at Sidbury School grounds. In the evening there will be bingo at the Red Lion, starting at 7.30pm

On Wednesday 14 there will be a skittles challenge at the Red Lion at 7.30pm, suitable for beginners and experienced players, with prizes to be won. For further information call Bib and Richard 01395 597313

On Sidbury Fair Day, Saturday 17, there will be an auction and craft fair in the Weir field at the bottom of Church Street, and stalls selling local produce and goods in the churchyard. There will be an exhibition of photography and art in St Giles’ Church, with music throughout the day. At 1pm there will be an auction with ‘something for everyone to bid for’, including poultry and livestock, logs, meat, and family tickets for many local attractions including Crealy and Pecorama.

Livestock at Sidbury Fair - Credit: Simon Tutty

Other entertainment includes miniature Shetland rescue ponies, alpacas, welly throwing, a greasy pole, a bouncy castle, children’s country crafts and a fun dog show.

The dog show at Sidbury Fair - Credit: Simon Tutty

On Sunday 18 there will be a Harvest Thanksgiving service at the church and an equestrian pleasure ride along a 10-mile route. This must be pre-booked and pre-paid; contact sidburypleasureride21@gmail.com