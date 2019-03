A3052 block near Sidford after car overturns

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene. Archant

The A3052 is currently blocked in both directions after reports of an overturned car at Trow Hill.

Police say traffic is ‘coping well’.

A police spokesman said: “The fire service has attended and extracted the driver, she is uninjured. We are just waiting for vehicle recovery now.”

