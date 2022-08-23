A3052 closed after 'serious accident'

A crash between a lorry, car and motorcycle has closed the A3052. - Credit: DC Police Traffic Watch.

The A3052 near Newton Poppleford is closed both ways following a serious accident

Police were called at 9.15am today (August 23), following the collision involving a motorcycle, van and a lorry.

The road has now been closed for nearly six hours. Ambulance and the air ambulance are in attendance.

The male motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and has been airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

The road is closed in both directions and is expected to remain shut for some time. Motorists are asked to find an alternative route for the time being.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police via https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/contact or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 193 of August 23.