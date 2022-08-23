News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Police appeal for witnesses to serious accident on A3052

Adam Manning

Published: 2:50 PM August 23, 2022
Updated: 6:03 PM August 23, 2022
Police road closure in place

Police closed the road and set up a diversion following the accident - Credit: Maria McCarthy.

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle accident near Newton Poppleford.

A motorbike, a cement mixer and a van collided at about 9.15 this morning, Tuesday, August 23. 

The biker, a man in his 30s, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth. The drivers of the other vehicles were uninjured. 

The road has been closed in both directions between Burrow Lane, Newton Poppleford, to the junction with the B3180 near Aylesbeare, for accident investigation work. Diversions are in place.

Any witnesses, in particular motorists with dashcam footage of any of the vehicles shortly before the accident, are asked to contact police via https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/contact or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 193 of August 23. 

