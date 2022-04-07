News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Abba night raises 'Money, Money, Money' for local charities

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 9:57 AM April 7, 2022
'Agnetha' at the Abba night in Sidmouth

'Agnetha' at the Abba night in Sidmouth - Credit: Sidmouth Rotary Club

It was all about ‘Money, Money, Money’ when an Abba night raised £4,000. 

The event at the Radway Cinema, organised by Sidmouth Rotary Club and the Sid Valley Memory Cafe on Friday, April 1, featured a night of Abba music and a showing of the film Mamma Mia. 

1970s fancy dress at the Abba night in Sidmouth

1970s fancy dress at the Abba night in Sidmouth - Credit: Sidmouth Rotary Club

Fancy dress at the Abba night in Sidmouth

Fancy dress at the Abba night in Sidmouth - Credit: Sidmouth Rotary Club

The event was sold out, with many people attending in fancy dress and dancing in the aisles of the auditorium. 

Fancy dress at the Abba night in Sidmouth

Fancy dress at the Abba night in Sidmouth - Credit: Sidmouth Rotary Club

Dancing in the aisles at the screening of Mamma Mia

Dancing in the aisles at the screening of Mamma Mia - Credit: Sidmouth Rotary Club

The Rotary Club and Memory Café have thanked the cinema’s management for hosting the fundraiser. 

Fancy dress at the Abba night in Sidmouth

Fancy dress at the Abba night in Sidmouth - Credit: Sidmouth Rotary Club


The Abba night at the Radway Cinema, Sidmouth

The Abba night at the Radway Cinema, Sidmouth - Credit: Sidmouth Rotary Club

Fancy dress at the Abba night in Sidmouth

Fancy dress at the Abba night in Sidmouth - Credit: Sidmouth Rotary Club

Fundraising for Ukrainian refugees was also high on the priority list for the Rotary Club, who held a held a street collection in the town centre on Saturday, March 12 and collected £2,000. This was in addition to an appeal at Waitrose on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday 6 which raised £3,000. 

With other individual donations and the recovery of HMRC Gift Aid, the club’s donation to the Rotary Disaster Response Fund amounted to £7,500. 

A spokesman for the club said: “The members of the Rotary Club of Sidmouth say a huge thank you to all residents, businesses and visitors for their very kind and generous support. These donations demonstrate just how much the terrible plight of the refugees fleeing Ukraine have touched the hearts of so many people here in the Sidmouth area.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Nightingale hospital in Exeter back in use to cut NHS waiting lists
  2. 2 Town council chair to step down in May
  3. 3 Triple awards success for Sidmouth-based Ebb Tides Seaweeds
  1. 4 Ottery medic Scott takes 'life-saving' supplies to Ukraine
  2. 5 Easter buns tradition returns after Covid gap
  3. 6 The success of junior rugby is the key to our future
  4. 7 SADS announce their next play and auditions for their autumn production
  5. 8 Councillor slams former leadership of Devon's children's services
  6. 9 Fancy that! Wear a Hat seafront walk raises £3,500
  7. 10 Arts academy presents charity donation at its new Sidmouth base

In February the Rotary Club presented a cheque for £2,800 to Gaynor Clarke, chair of the Memory Cafe Trustee Committee.  

The Sid Valley Memory Cafe provides help and support for families who are caring for a loved one with dementia. This includes a social event at Twyford House every Wednesday afternoon where a team of volunteers give the patients and their families the chance to relax, chat and enjoy music. There are other events including outings in the spring and summer. Meanwhile, the Admiral Nurse Tracey Hansford liaises with all the families to provide advice and support on an ongoing basis. 

To enable the Trustees to finance the Memory Cafe and Admiral Nurse, considerable sums of money have to be raised locally, and Gaynor Clark has thanked Sidmouth Rotary for their donation. 

Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

Shaun Harper, jailed for making offensive phone calls to women

Man jailed for making sex calls to women in Sidmouth and Axminster

Court Reporter

person
Sam Nixon and Don Armand discussing the new technology

WATCH: New scheme sees Exeter Chiefs use PLAYER POWER to keep fans warm

Paul Jones

person
4 bedroom house in centre of Sidmouth

Property of the Week: Sussex House, Sidmouth

Kirsty Woodgate

person
east devon

East Devon MP among those criticising new parliamentary boundary changes

Ollie Heptinstall LDRS

Logo Icon