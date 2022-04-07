Abba night raises 'Money, Money, Money' for local charities

It was all about ‘Money, Money, Money’ when an Abba night raised £4,000.

The event at the Radway Cinema, organised by Sidmouth Rotary Club and the Sid Valley Memory Cafe on Friday, April 1, featured a night of Abba music and a showing of the film Mamma Mia.

1970s fancy dress at the Abba night in Sidmouth - Credit: Sidmouth Rotary Club

Fancy dress at the Abba night in Sidmouth - Credit: Sidmouth Rotary Club

The event was sold out, with many people attending in fancy dress and dancing in the aisles of the auditorium.

Fancy dress at the Abba night in Sidmouth - Credit: Sidmouth Rotary Club

Dancing in the aisles at the screening of Mamma Mia - Credit: Sidmouth Rotary Club

The Rotary Club and Memory Café have thanked the cinema’s management for hosting the fundraiser.

Fancy dress at the Abba night in Sidmouth - Credit: Sidmouth Rotary Club





The Abba night at the Radway Cinema, Sidmouth - Credit: Sidmouth Rotary Club

Fancy dress at the Abba night in Sidmouth - Credit: Sidmouth Rotary Club

Fundraising for Ukrainian refugees was also high on the priority list for the Rotary Club, who held a held a street collection in the town centre on Saturday, March 12 and collected £2,000. This was in addition to an appeal at Waitrose on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday 6 which raised £3,000.

With other individual donations and the recovery of HMRC Gift Aid, the club’s donation to the Rotary Disaster Response Fund amounted to £7,500.

A spokesman for the club said: “The members of the Rotary Club of Sidmouth say a huge thank you to all residents, businesses and visitors for their very kind and generous support. These donations demonstrate just how much the terrible plight of the refugees fleeing Ukraine have touched the hearts of so many people here in the Sidmouth area.”

In February the Rotary Club presented a cheque for £2,800 to Gaynor Clarke, chair of the Memory Cafe Trustee Committee.

The Sid Valley Memory Cafe provides help and support for families who are caring for a loved one with dementia. This includes a social event at Twyford House every Wednesday afternoon where a team of volunteers give the patients and their families the chance to relax, chat and enjoy music. There are other events including outings in the spring and summer. Meanwhile, the Admiral Nurse Tracey Hansford liaises with all the families to provide advice and support on an ongoing basis.

To enable the Trustees to finance the Memory Cafe and Admiral Nurse, considerable sums of money have to be raised locally, and Gaynor Clark has thanked Sidmouth Rotary for their donation.