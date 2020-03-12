Get up and boogie with Abbagirls the Band

Abbagirls the Band Archant

It's time to dust off those flares, smear on the blue eyeliner and get ready to sing-a-long to some of Abba's greatest hits at the Manor Pavilion Theatre, this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Back by popular demand, the acclaimed international act, Abbagirls the Band, will return to Sidmouth, on Saturday, March 14, at 7.30pm.

The show will take the audience back to the '70s and '80s, with the band replicating Abba's distinctive catchy tunes and unmistakeable harmonies. Plus, there will be a fine array of dazzling costumes and some slick choreography.

The well-established, four-piece British band, has been performing together for 22 years and has built an enviable reputation as one of the most authentic Abba tributes. Their success has taken them to forty different countries worldwide, including tours in Asia, South America and the USA, and they have entertained at a diverse mix of venues from large outdoor concerts to small village halls.

For tickets call the Box Office on 01395 514413