Abigail, 12, prepares for adrenaline challenge for Ottery Carnival

Ottery's Carnival Queen, Abigail Gibbons at a fundraising event. Ref sho 18 19TI 3221. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A 12-year-old from Ottery will take a leap from a height of 50 metres and zipping down a line to raise money for the town’s tar barrels and carnival.

Abigail Gibbons will be Carnival Queen in 2020 and came up with the daring challenge to raise up to £200 for the events.

She will bravely go over the edge of a 50-metre cliff edge at the adrenalin quarry in Liskeard, Cornwall, and will then descend down the 490 metre long zip wire.

The 12-year-old will be held up with only a harness and a length of high tensile steel rope over a disused quarry pit.

Abigail, a former carnival princess, said: “I'm excited, I'm not nervous at the moment but I'm sure I will be on the day.

“I would like to raise around £150 to £200, more would be great.

“Carnival makes everyone happy when watching, taking part as a princess made me happy and I can't wait to do it again.

“Carnival season is fun, brings people together.”

Her proud family are also keen carnival fundraisers, with brother Thomas actively taking part in the tar barrels.

Mum Sarah said: “We talked through various fundraising activities and events.

“Abigail liked the idea of trying out one of the longest zip lines in the UK.

“She has been around to various local shops leaving collecting pots and sponsor forms.

“She also has some other ideas for the coming months.”

At the weekend, the young fundraiser attended the monthly community market to promote her cake raffle.

The winner will receive a six inch designed drip cake made by Sarah's Creations.

Abigail said: “The community market was good. I sold 15 squares for the cake raffle.

“Lots of people were interested in what I was doing and why.

“They also wished me good luck.”

Following the carnival, all eyes will turn to enjoy the town's famous tar barrels which will take place on Tuesday, November 5.

A collection tin for Abigail's adventure is available across the town in Pearsons, The Volunteer Inn, Abbott's, Sals Cafe, McColl's and a few other locations.

Anyone wishing to make a donation or buy a raffle ticket can contact Sarah via Facebook or by calling 07738 043266.