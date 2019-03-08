Plenty of female talent at Sidmouth Folk Festival

To coincide with International Women’s Day, the festival’s organisers highlight the ‘abundance’ of talented women performers to enjoy this year

With International Women’s Day celebrated on Friday, March 8, the organisers of Sidmouth Folk Festival are highlighting the many women performers coming to this year’s event.

Female musicians, singers and dancers will be entertaining the crowds across a range of events for all ages, and many others will be acting as educators at workshops.

Outstanding instrumentalists including the mighty Shee, flute-toting Sarah Allen (Flook), bodhran-beating Tania Buisse (Topette!) and guitar-picking ace Gwenifer Raymond all feature, as do exceptional singers and songwriters from many traditions including Julie Fowlis, Lisa O’Neill, Emily Portman and Çigdem Aslan.

Sidmouth’s ‘eye to the future,’ always guarantees exciting new musical discoveries and this year marks the first visits to Devon for Mama’s Broke, Burd Ellen and Amythyst Kiah.

The concert programme includes an abundance of exceptional women performers, with Julie Fowlis, The Shee, Nancy Kerr, Lisa O’Neill, Hannah James’ JigDoll Ensemble, Çigdem Aslan, Emily Portman, Amythyst Kiah, Lady Maisery, Iona Fyfe, Rowan Rheingans, Mama’s Broke, The Askew Sisters, Rachael McShane and The Cartographers, You are Wolf, Alice Jones, Eileen O’Brien, Debs Newbold, Burd Ellen, Kirtsy Merryn, Gwenifer Raymond, Kim Carnie, Sheena Wellington, Hannah Rarity, Moirai, Kim Lowings, Laura Smyth, Jo Freya and Kathryn Locke, Nicola Beazley, Harri Endersby and Grace Smith

And it’s not all about the centre stage. Dancers can look forward to some of the very best musicians and callers in Token Women, Diane Silver, Linda Game Trio, Hannah Moore, Megan Hatto, Victoria Yeomans, Kerry Fletcher, Amy Burton, Fee Lock, Helen Richards, Christine Dyer, Maggie Daniel, Jo Freya and Cathy Meunier

Expert, and hugely popular, workshop leaders in an array of singing, dancing and playing skills include: Sandra Kerr, Sarah Matthews, Mel Biggs, Jacquelyn Hynes, Emily Askew, Kitty Greenwood, Kirsty Cotter, Rusty Wright, Mary Barber, Louisa Davies-Foley, Janet Dowling, Jo Harmer and Chris Coe

Dance displays are always an essential ingredient of the Sidmouth Folk Festival. Amongst the impressive women dance sides appearing this year are Star and Shadow Rapper, Rivington Morris and Windsor Morris.

For details of the full line-up, and all ticket buying options,visit www.sidmouthfolkfestival.co.uk