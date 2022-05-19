Actor James Pellow plants tree for Sidmouth Arboretum

The actor James Pellow, a favourite with Sidmouth audiences, has sponsored a tree for the Arboretum, which he planted himself.

He had given a talk to Sidmouth Rotary Club last year, and donated his speaker fee to the Arboretum, which used it to buy a Wollemi pine - one of the world's oldest and rarest plants dating back to the time of the dinosaurs.

The trees were thought to be extinct until 1994, when rangers in the Wollemi National Park in Australia discovered a small number growing in an inaccessible gorge.

Cuttings were propagated and planted around the world to ensure the species’ survival.

The Sidmouth tree has been planted as part of the Arboretum’s cultivation of species related to the Jurassic Coast timescale.

James Pellow planted the tree when he came to Sidmouth to star in his new play at the Manor Pavilion, The Present Predicament of Edna Runnacleave, being staged on Friday, May 20 and Saturday 21.