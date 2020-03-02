Advanced search

Meet John Nettles at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 March 2020

John Nettles will be giving a talk atKennaway House Picture: PA Images

John Nettles will be giving a talk atKennaway House Picture: PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

The actor John Nettles will be speaking in the Cellar Bar at Kennaway House on Thursday, March 26.

John was born in St Austell and grew up there, before starting his career at the Royal Court Theatre and then the Royal Shakespeare Company.

He became internationally famous in the long-running television series Bergerac, and as Detective Inspector Tom Barnaby in Midsomer Murders.

More recently he starred as Ray Penvenen in Poldark.

John has also written four books about Jersey, inspired by his time there, including Jewels and Jackboots, about the German occupation in the Second World War.

On March 26 the doors will be open at 7.00 for 7.30 pm and John will be introduced by his longstanding friend the artist Alan Cotton, who is patron of the Kennaway Gallery.

Tickets are £13, to include a glass of wine, and available at Kennaway House or by phoning 01395 515551.

Most Read

Call for ‘emergency action’ after latest Sidmouth cliff fall

Cliff falls at East Beach, Sidmouth Picture: Philippa Davies

Ottery first aider treated pensioner who he reversed into in Sidmouth

Exeter magistrates court. Picture: Terry Ife

Cave and forgotten steps revealed on beach following storms

The steps and cave revealed on East Beach following the storms. Picture: Ed Dolphin

Volunteers wanted to help with beach clean-ups

Volunteers needed for beach clean

‘Overwhelming’ community support for Sidmouth Wear a Hat Week

Charlotte Reid models a hat for Wear a Hat Week. Picture: Wear a Hat Week

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Call for ‘emergency action’ after latest Sidmouth cliff fall

Cliff falls at East Beach, Sidmouth Picture: Philippa Davies

Ottery first aider treated pensioner who he reversed into in Sidmouth

Exeter magistrates court. Picture: Terry Ife

Cave and forgotten steps revealed on beach following storms

The steps and cave revealed on East Beach following the storms. Picture: Ed Dolphin

Volunteers wanted to help with beach clean-ups

Volunteers needed for beach clean

‘Overwhelming’ community support for Sidmouth Wear a Hat Week

Charlotte Reid models a hat for Wear a Hat Week. Picture: Wear a Hat Week

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Meet John Nettles at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

John Nettles will be giving a talk atKennaway House Picture: PA Images

Blackmore hat-trick as Ottery U14s power into Devon Cup last four

The Ottery St Mary Under-14s after their Devon Cup quarter-final victory over Ivybridge. Picture: STEPHEN UPSHER

SOHC ladies 1st team on target for league and cup glory after Sunday success

Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies' firsts vs SOHC ladies seconds. Picture: Andrew Coley

Call for ‘emergency action’ after latest Sidmouth cliff fall

Cliff falls at East Beach, Sidmouth Picture: Philippa Davies

Volunteers wanted to help with beach clean-ups

Volunteers needed for beach clean
Drive 24