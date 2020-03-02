Meet John Nettles at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

John Nettles will be giving a talk atKennaway House Picture: PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

The actor John Nettles will be speaking in the Cellar Bar at Kennaway House on Thursday, March 26.

John was born in St Austell and grew up there, before starting his career at the Royal Court Theatre and then the Royal Shakespeare Company.

He became internationally famous in the long-running television series Bergerac, and as Detective Inspector Tom Barnaby in Midsomer Murders.

More recently he starred as Ray Penvenen in Poldark.

John has also written four books about Jersey, inspired by his time there, including Jewels and Jackboots, about the German occupation in the Second World War.

On March 26 the doors will be open at 7.00 for 7.30 pm and John will be introduced by his longstanding friend the artist Alan Cotton, who is patron of the Kennaway Gallery.

Tickets are £13, to include a glass of wine, and available at Kennaway House or by phoning 01395 515551.