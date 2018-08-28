Advanced search

Ace the akita cross collie needs a forever home

PUBLISHED: 07:01 28 January 2019

Hannah and Sarah from ARC with Ace the Akita Collie cross. Ref sho 04 19TI 8756. Picture: Terry Ife

A stray dog is in need of a place he can call home.

Ace is a 15-month-old akita-cross-collie currently being looked after by ARC Animal Rescue Centre in Ottery.

This friendly giant is a very playful and strong boy that needs an experienced owner who can help improve his recall.

Ace is good with other dogs although he would prefer not to live with cats.

His ideal home would be with someone who is around most of the day and who is very active, allowing him to have at least two hours of walks a day, to help him burn off some of his collie energy.

For more information, please visit ARC’s website at www.arcrescue.co.uk or call the centre on 01404 815487.

