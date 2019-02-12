Advanced search

Indie the stray is waiting for his forever family to find him

PUBLISHED: 11:00 12 February 2019

Hannah from ARC with Indy the collie. Ref sho 04 19TI 8751. Picture: Terry Ife

An old dog who was left as a stray with tumours growing on his bottom is in need of a cosy forever home.

Indy is a 10-year-old Collie-Lab cross found wandering the streets. And while he is nearly 11 years old, he has plenty of life and lots of love to give a family.

After having an operation to remove his tumours, Indy is now feeling much better and waiting patiently at Arc Animal Rescue Centre, in Ottery, for his forever family to find him.

Crystal Scott, Arc’s manager, said: “He is a really lovely, sweet-natured and obedient dog.

“He is still very strong although he is 10 years old, so needs an active home. He enjoys his walks and likes playing with a football. He is a real sweetheart, and we all love him.”

Indy is microchipped and up-to-date on his vaccinations but is not spayed, as vets did not want to put him through another operation. He would like to live in a home without cats but would be open to having a canine sibling.

