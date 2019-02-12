Help Scooby-Doo the dog find a safe place to call home

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:17 19 February 2019

ARC dog Scooby-Doo the collie cross. Ref shs 07 19TI 0261. Picture: Terry Ife

A young dog who was rescued from Bulgaria after a woman saw him being beaten with a metal pole is in need of a safe place to call home.

Scooby-Doo, who is an 18-month collie-cross with smooth black hair, is currently staying with ARC Animal Rescue centre in Ottery.

He was rescued by a lady with his sister Shaggy, who is also staying at the sanctuary, as their owner was unable to carry on looking after them once she returned to the UK.

Crystal Scott, Arc’s manager, said: “He has been very badly treated but is very affectionate and lovely.

“He loves cuddles.

“He would prefer a lady owner but is getting used to men.

“He walks very gently.

“He just wanders around and keeps quite close to you.

“He has got lots of energy but doesn’t have the confidence to play yet.

“Scooby would need a quiet and comfy home with a quiet person.

“He has quite a few teeth missing but is in good condition and is a really sweet dog.”

If you would like to show an interest in Scooby, would like to donate to the charity or be a foster carer then please visit arcrescue.co.uk or call the rescue centre on 01404 815487 for more information.

