ARC dog Shelby the Collie cross. Ref shs 11 19TI 0768. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Help give Shelby a home and call Arc Animal Rescue Centre in Ottery today.

This five-year-old pooch is full of energy and would like a family to call her own.

She is a nice-natured shepherd-collie-husky cross and has come from a home where she had not had any proper exercise in two years.

Shelby needs a strong and patient owner to help her with her training and someone who can give her a couple of good walks a day.

She is very playful and would suit an active family with teenage children and/or an owner who would like a running companion.

Crystal Scott, Arc’s manager, said: “She is a very playful, good-looking dog and has a very nice nature. She likes lots of cuddles too.”

Call 01404 815487 or visit arcrescue.co.uk for more information.