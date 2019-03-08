Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Help Shelby find her forever family

PUBLISHED: 12:46 29 March 2019

ARC dog Shelby the Collie cross. Ref shs 11 19TI 0768. Picture: Terry Ife

ARC dog Shelby the Collie cross. Ref shs 11 19TI 0768. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Adopt a dog today!

ARC dog Shelby the Collie cross. Ref shs 11 19TI 0768. Picture: Terry IfeARC dog Shelby the Collie cross. Ref shs 11 19TI 0768. Picture: Terry Ife

Help give Shelby a home and call Arc Animal Rescue Centre in Ottery today.

This five-year-old pooch is full of energy and would like a family to call her own.

She is a nice-natured shepherd-collie-husky cross and has come from a home where she had not had any proper exercise in two years.

Shelby needs a strong and patient owner to help her with her training and someone who can give her a couple of good walks a day.

She is very playful and would suit an active family with teenage children and/or an owner who would like a running companion.

Crystal Scott, Arc’s manager, said: “She is a very playful, good-looking dog and has a very nice nature. She likes lots of cuddles too.”

Call 01404 815487 or visit arcrescue.co.uk for more information.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Formal warning issued to homeless man living in Sidmouth

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Time for something different’ - Sidmouth business has plans for new venture

Pure Indulgence's current shop front.

Sidmouth’s fatberg to feature on BBC’s Blue Planet

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

A3052 block near Sidford after car overturns

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene.

East Devon youngsters to dazzle in ‘Best of British’ show

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Formal warning issued to homeless man living in Sidmouth

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

‘Time for something different’ - Sidmouth business has plans for new venture

Pure Indulgence's current shop front.

Sidmouth’s fatberg to feature on BBC’s Blue Planet

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

A3052 block near Sidford after car overturns

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene.

East Devon youngsters to dazzle in ‘Best of British’ show

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery Under-13s book League Cup final berth after superb floodlit win

Ottery St Mary U13s after their League Cup semi-final success. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Ottery have their destiny very much in their own hands with five games to play

Ottery St Mary 1st away at Seaton 1st on Saturday, March 16. Picture: Sue McCabe

Cheryl Boulton took part in the Weston-super-Mare half marathon, writes Hamish Spence.

Sidmouth Running Club member Cheryl Boulton at the Weston-supe-Mare half marathon. Picture SRC

Sidmouth Gig Club marathon fundraising row makes a big splash.

Marathon Row organiser Megan Rodgers flanked by young Bo and Tilly Beeken, giving it their all. Picture SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

Elliot strike sees SOHC ladies’ 1st XI to away success

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists