Help Shelby find her forever family
PUBLISHED: 12:46 29 March 2019
Adopt a dog today!
Help give Shelby a home and call Arc Animal Rescue Centre in Ottery today.
This five-year-old pooch is full of energy and would like a family to call her own.
She is a nice-natured shepherd-collie-husky cross and has come from a home where she had not had any proper exercise in two years.
Shelby needs a strong and patient owner to help her with her training and someone who can give her a couple of good walks a day.
She is very playful and would suit an active family with teenage children and/or an owner who would like a running companion.
Crystal Scott, Arc’s manager, said: “She is a very playful, good-looking dog and has a very nice nature. She likes lots of cuddles too.”
Call 01404 815487 or visit arcrescue.co.uk for more information.
