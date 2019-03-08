Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Adorable' Limpo needs a home where she can stay indoors

PUBLISHED: 07:55 28 April 2019

Limpo, an affectionate female cat needing a home where she can stay indoors. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre

Limpo, an affectionate female cat needing a home where she can stay indoors. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre

Axhayes Adoption Centre

She has a weakened immune system but will live many happy, healthy years, with the help of basic care and understanding of her condition

If you don't have a garden or outdoor area, you could still give a home to Limpo, a cat needing to be kept indoors because of her weakened immune system.

Limpo is being looked after at Axhayes Adoption Centre, where she is being treated for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus.

Deputy manager Jackie Phipp said: “Limpo is an adorable cat who purrs as soon as she sees you - she will make a loving and fantastic pet! Limpo is looking for a special owner who will enjoy her affection and who understands the virus. FIV is not an illness that has a visible effect on the cat so can only be diagnosed with blood tests. It causes the cat to have a weakened immune system, hence the indoor home to keep them away from risks of diseases. Cats with FIV can live many happy, healthy years, with the help of basic cat care.”

If you are interested in giving Limpo a home, contact Axhayes Adoption Centre on 01395 232 377 or visit https://axhayes.cats.org.uk. There is also further information on FIV on the website, and leaflets on the condition are available at the centre.

Most Read

Sidmouth beach sees more cliff falls during busy Easter weekend

The fall brought quite a crowd as dust flies up as the cliff crumbles at Jacobs Ladder. Picture: Simon Horn

Community rallies to support fundraiser for Charlie

Charlie Gwillim of Devon Emdroidery celebrating her first year in business. Ref shs 48 18TI 5702. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth builder jailed for fraud

Mr Rowe appeared at Bristol Crown Court this week. Picture: Archant

Sidmouth residents ‘vote’ to cancel Brexit

The Devon for Europe stall in Sidmouth Market Place. Picture: Devon for Europe

He’s alive! Sidmouth mannequin brought to life to give generous donors a Good Friday shock

A real life Mannequin Man surprised people by moving when they donated to Sidmouth Lifboat. Ref shs 17 19TI 2827. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth beach sees more cliff falls during busy Easter weekend

The fall brought quite a crowd as dust flies up as the cliff crumbles at Jacobs Ladder. Picture: Simon Horn

Community rallies to support fundraiser for Charlie

Charlie Gwillim of Devon Emdroidery celebrating her first year in business. Ref shs 48 18TI 5702. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth builder jailed for fraud

Mr Rowe appeared at Bristol Crown Court this week. Picture: Archant

Sidmouth residents ‘vote’ to cancel Brexit

The Devon for Europe stall in Sidmouth Market Place. Picture: Devon for Europe

He’s alive! Sidmouth mannequin brought to life to give generous donors a Good Friday shock

A real life Mannequin Man surprised people by moving when they donated to Sidmouth Lifboat. Ref shs 17 19TI 2827. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

‘Adorable’ Limpo needs a home where she can stay indoors

Limpo, an affectionate female cat needing a home where she can stay indoors. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre

Book reviews from East Devon Resident

Book reviews from East Devon Resident

Dancing around the May Pole

Ottery Primary School May Day celebrations (1999). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Sidmouth Town Under-16s edged out by visiting Budleigh

Football on pitch

Tolchards Devon Cricket League shock – Filleigh withdraw their first XI

The bails lie on the ground
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists