'Adorable' Limpo needs a home where she can stay indoors

Limpo, an affectionate female cat needing a home where she can stay indoors. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre Axhayes Adoption Centre

She has a weakened immune system but will live many happy, healthy years, with the help of basic care and understanding of her condition

If you don't have a garden or outdoor area, you could still give a home to Limpo, a cat needing to be kept indoors because of her weakened immune system.

Limpo is being looked after at Axhayes Adoption Centre, where she is being treated for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus.

Deputy manager Jackie Phipp said: “Limpo is an adorable cat who purrs as soon as she sees you - she will make a loving and fantastic pet! Limpo is looking for a special owner who will enjoy her affection and who understands the virus. FIV is not an illness that has a visible effect on the cat so can only be diagnosed with blood tests. It causes the cat to have a weakened immune system, hence the indoor home to keep them away from risks of diseases. Cats with FIV can live many happy, healthy years, with the help of basic cat care.”

If you are interested in giving Limpo a home, contact Axhayes Adoption Centre on 01395 232 377 or visit https://axhayes.cats.org.uk. There is also further information on FIV on the website, and leaflets on the condition are available at the centre.