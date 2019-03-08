Advanced search

African fusion dance session in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 07:17 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:30 29 October 2019

Dance teacher Rachel de Garang. Picture: Supplied by Rachel de Garang

There is a chance to learn African dance in Sidmouth on Saturday, November 9.

The session will be led by South Sudanese dancer Rachel de Garang, who has 25 years' experience in teaching and dancing.

Dance and music in Africa are a part of everyday life, not a spectator activity. There are dances for different occasions, rituals and ceremonies, and people of all ages take part.

Although traditional dances are still taught, the form has evolved, new styles have been created and fused with western and eastern influences.

Rachel de Garang's African Fusion Dance session takes place from 2pm until 4pm at the Dance Studio, Unitarian Old House, All Saints Road, Sidmouth.

Participants are asked to wear comfortable clothes and to either dance barefoot, or bring jazz/dance shoes that are not worn outside.

Bring a towel, a water bottle and a change of clothes to go home in.

The class costs £15 and booking is essential - call Ursula on 01395 579 436.

