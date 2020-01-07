Advanced search

Age Concern explains decision behind Sidmouth centre closure

PUBLISHED: 15:01 07 January 2020

Age Concern has closed its office in Sidmouth. Picture: Callum Lawton

Age Concern has blamed financial issues for the closure of its centre in Sidmouth.

The branch in the High Street shut its doors shortly before Christmas, just eight months after taking over the former Mare & Foal Sanctuary charity shop.

A spokesperson for Age Concern Exmouth & District said: "Unfortunately, due to the challenging economic climate and slow uptake of our Home Support Service, the centre was unable to cover the costs of having a physical presence in the town."

The Home Support Service generates income for the charity, which receives no government funding or grants.

In Exmouth, the most recent figures saw around 1,000 people a week using the service, but the numbers in Sidmouth were much lower.

The spokesperson said: "We know that many residents found the centre and its staff invaluable for signposting, information, advice and advocacy, and for services such as the McClure's free will writing service.

"We intend to continue providing our services from our centre in Exmouth and all residents of Sidmouth are, of course, very welcome to visit us there for help and advice.

"McClure's will writing service is also available in the Exmouth centre and it also provides home visits on request."

For further information, call the Exmouth centre on 01395 271 242.

